As Minnesota's Companies Grow, Crown Bank Expands to Meet New Business and Individual Demands

EDINA, Minn., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Minnesota's companies are growing, and in order to meet new and increased client demands from businesses and individuals, Crown Bank has added a dozen team members and will be adding new technology, solutions and products in response to the growth.

According to a 2019 Minnesota Chamber of Commerce report, 76 percent of businesses in the state saw increased revenues from 2017 to 2018. More than 60 percent of companies saw a spike in profits.

"In these days of what seems like constant consolidation in the banking industry, Crown Bank is committed to remaining a community bank and we are excited about this strong growth phase we are entering," said Crown Bank Chairman John Healey. "In order to execute on that growth, we have recruited top talent, with high integrity, who will continue our tradition of excellent customer service while executing our business plans to continue to grow deposits and lending. This is an exciting time for Crown Bank, which is steeped in the tradition of providing hands-on, solution-oriented customer service to our clients while responding quickly to their financial needs. With the new additions to the bank in both leadership and increased personnel at our two locations, we are poised for aggressive growth and expansion."

Long-Term Customer Relationships

Crown Bank is known for its long-term customer relationships with business leaders and high net worth individuals. In order to better serve clients during this growth phase, the commercial lending team is expanding while continuing to offer smart, customized loan solutions that can be delivered at a rapid pace.

"Every day, we work with firms and individuals who are seeking quick, creative and solid solutions for the best options in business financing," Jeff Wessels, President and COO said. "We know that time is of the essence in these situations and not only will we deliver the best answers and solutions, but we will deliver those solutions at a rapid pace."

One of the bank's new leaders is Senior Vice President of Commercial Lending John Welle, who works in the Edina office. He brings more than 24 years of experience in the banking industry, primarily in commercial lending.

Other new team members and leaders critical to the company's growth include the following:

Commercial Lender Ryan Evanson

Operations Officer Jennifer Bierlein

Credit Analyst Daniel Warner

Loan Operations Supervisor Michelle Simmons

Relationship Banking Officer Chad Bolen

Personal Banking Supervisor Miguel Sewell

Personal Banker Gage Grady

Personal Banking Assistants Kandace Fischer and Selena Encalada

At the Forefront of Technology

In order to stay ahead of the curve as Minnesota business executives and entrepreneurs grow their companies and high net worth individuals seek solution-oriented advice, Crown Bank will be adding new technology solutions and products for their clients.

That's where new Information Security Officer Celina Johnson comes in. Johnson will be focused on improving technology for client experience. She brings 15 years of experience in commercial banking, along with more than five years of experience in cybersecurity, technical support, installations and maintenance.

"As we have grown our customer base we needed to expand our team to continually stay at the forefront of customer care," Healey said. "Our team goes the extra mile whether that means expediting a loan, thinking critically about problem solving for a customer or giving someone objective financial advice. Our team is there 24/7 for our customer's needs."

