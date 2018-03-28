As Mobile Email Access Increases, Cofense™ Introduces Mobile Device Reporting as Latest Innovations in the Fight Against Phishing Threats

Cofense Reporter

Cofense Reporter for Mobile allows employees to easily report phishing attempts in real-time while away from their workstations. With approximately 70 percent of workers now regularly checking their work-related emails outside of work hours, reporting phishing attempts while on mobile devices is an increasingly critical factor in alerting IT Security teams to quickly respond to active attacks against their organization.1

The launch of Cofense Reporter for Mobile allows employees to report suspicious emails immediately via their phones, enabling incident response teams to investigate and prevent security breaches in real-time. Cofense Reporter is available for the Microsoft Outlook app on all mobile platforms, including iOS and Android for Office 365. With Cofense Reporter for Mobile, the patented one-click report phishing button for suspicious emails is extended to smartphones and tablets to enable phishing protection to workforces on-the-go.

"From coffee shops to living rooms, employees are continuously connected to their corporate email across multiple devices and tablets, leaving them at risk to phishing threats while they're working on the go," said Rohyt Belani, Co-Founder and CEO of Cofense. "Phishing attacks don't conform to standard office hours and neither can awareness and incident response."

This latest enhancement comes on the heels of record-growth for Cofense Reporter active users, bringing the number to over 11 million world-wide across desktop and mobile, up from 10 million just three months ago.

Cofense PhishMe

Cofense has also enhanced their Cofense PhishMe platform to allow for the most accurate, automated tracking of opening of Office documents on their workstations and mobile devices. Cofense's PhishMe is currently the only industry solution with these specific capabilities, giving customers the ability to accurately track which users are susceptible to emails bearing malware-bearing attachments – a commonly used technique in high profile attacks including the one employed by the recently busted Carbanak ring.

The latest Cofense Malware Review found that malicious Office documents and attached malware scripts were the top ways phishers infected their victims in 2017. These phishing attachments are employed by attackers of all sophistication levels—from common criminal to very advanced—to deliver ransomware, remote access trojans, and even highly-specialized intrusion tools.

"Cofense believes that enabling and empowering the end-user is the foundation for decreasing risk of breach from phishing attacks," notes Belani. "Working hand-in-hand with technology, our customers are identifying approximately 10% of all employee-reported emails, that have been vetted by perimeter email defenses, to be malicious. The ability to improve simulation programs and to report remotely from mobile devices builds an even stronger phishing defense foundation to stop the impact of phishing attacks in a timely manner."

For more information about Cofense and its anti-phishing solutions , please visit: https://cofense.com/

About Cofense

Cofense, formerly PhishMe®, is the leading provider of human-driven phishing defense solutions world-wide. Cofense delivers a collaborative approach to cybersecurity by enabling organization-wide engagement to active email threats. Our collective defense suite combines timely attack intelligence sourced from employees with best-in-class incident response technologies to stop attacks faster and stay ahead of breaches. Cofense customers include Global 1000 organizations in defense, energy, financial services, healthcare and manufacturing sectors that understand how changing user behavior will improve security, aid incident response and reduce the risk of compromise.

Media Contact

Nick Lagalante

Global Corporate Communications

COFENSE

P: +1-571-393-2403

E: media@cofense.com

1 Source: https://www.reachmail.net/blog/americans-relationship-work-email

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/as-mobile-email-access-increases-cofense-introduces-mobile-device-reporting-as-latest-innovations-in-the-fight-against-phishing-threats-300620748.html

SOURCE Cofense

Related Links

http://cofense.com

