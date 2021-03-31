As Momentum Builds, Catalina Makes Senior HR Hires in the U.S. and Japan

Catalina continues to strengthen its global workforce of 1,200 with dozens of available positions spanning Data & Analytics, Sales, Operations, Product Development, Technology and more across Catalina's four major geographic regions, the U.S., Japan, Europe and Costa Rica.

These HR pros have the experience to ensure Catalina is attracting the strongest, smartest, most innovative people here.

"Our talent needs have become more sophisticated in recent years as we've doubled down on delivering real-time shopper intelligence insights and omni-channel capabilities that drive sales and build loyalty for the world's leading brands and retailers through a mix of highly targeted in-store, TV and digital media networks," said Catalina's global President & CEO Wayne Powers. "Joy and Kanako have the experience to ensure we're attracting the strongest, smartest, most innovative people to Catalina, and keeping them here."

Joy Linsday (U.S. & Global)

As Catalina's new Senior Vice President of People & Culture, Joy Linsday oversees Human Resources worldwide, with a primary focus on the U.S. She has also been named to the company's Executive Leadership Team, reporting directly to Powers. Working closely with fellow leaders, Linsday will create and advance People & Culture strategies to foster the best possible environment for developing talent and elevating the company's overall business offering. A primary focus will be delivering on the company's commitment to Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, with an emphasis on opening more growth opportunities for women and people of color.

To date, Linsday has focused her career on cultivating talent for both public and private companies with global scope. Most recently, she led HR as SVP of Human Resources at Zelis Payments, a high-growth healthcare technology company. Previously, she was the senior HR executive for Liberty Diversified International, a global manufacturing company. She has also led HR in the hospitality, healthcare and financial services industries with Carlson Companies, UnitedHealth Group and Ameriprise Financial, respectively.

"I'm excited to join Catalina in the midst of one of its most innovative periods," said Linsday. "The people I've met here are curious, customer-focused, collaborative and caring. The best part is they are smart and innovative thinkers who bring different perspectives – and own and celebrate their inner nerd-dom. I fit right in!"

Linsday has returned to Florida for her new role at St. Petersburg-based Catalina. She received her bachelor's degree at the University of South Florida and Master of Business Administration from the University of Tampa.

Kanako Takano (Japan)

Kanako Takano has joined Catalina Japan as Chief Administrative Officer, with responsibility for Human Resources, Operations, and Vendor Management. She reports directly to Brett Wayn, President & CEO of Catalina Japan.

"I'm honored to have Kanako join our team," said Wayn. "She has extensive experience leading support and operations functions for some of Japan's most influential and important technology companies, as well as global organizations with Japanese operations. Kanako is also a superb people leader who has the empathy and skills to help with our ongoing culture shift as we further expand our reach into digital media. The wealth of experience she brings is invaluable."

Most recently the Director of Japan APAC Service & Operations & Lodging for Expedia Holdings K.K., Takano has more than 20 years of multinational experience spanning transformation, customer service, HR, sales, and operations for leading companies such as Persol Holdings, Adecco, MetLife, Yahoo!, AOL and American Express. During that time, she led global initiatives to deliver operational efficiencies and strategic planning to ensure customer satisfaction, while developing metrics and feedback processes to nurture and enhance workforce performance.

A resident of Tokyo, Takano received her Bachelor of Arts degree in American literature and poetry at Shirayuri University and her Master of Business Administration in International Business from the University of Tsukuba, where she is now a Ph.D. candidate in Business Science.

Naima Aoudia (Europe)

Rounding out Catalina's global HR leadership is Naima Aoudia, who joined Catalina Europe as HR Director in May 2020. Aoudia, who is based in Paris and reports to Catalina Europe President William Faivre, works closely with leaders across Europe, overseeing all aspects of human resources and organizational development. She also partners with the U.S. and Japan teams to ensure a consistent global approach.

Before joining Catalina, Aoudia spent nine years in increasing leadership roles with L'OREAL, most recently as Global Talent Development Manager for the Development, Packaging and Sourcing divisions. Previously, she was an integral part of the HR team for Valeo Vision System, an international automotive supplier based in Ireland. She earned a B.A. in Business & HR Management and a Master in the Sciences of Management from Paris XII University, as well as a Master of Human Resources from the Sorbonne University.

