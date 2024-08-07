As Motivation Excellence Gets Ready to Turn 39, Company Looks Ahead with Confidence and Optimism

CHICAGO, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Motivation Excellence, a performance improvement and incentive company headquartered in Schaumburg, IL is remaining under the ownership of David Jobes' family. David passed away in July. In a recent company-wide meeting they expressed their commitment to the company, calling the team a second family, and saying the company is stronger than ever as two members of the leadership team step up to run the business.

Motivation Excellence is looking forward optimistically as Graham and Ebner step up to lead the company. Post this The leadership team at Motivation Excellence includes Bob Graham and Michelle Ebner stepping up as Co-Presidents and Co-CEOs.

Bob Graham and Michelle Ebner, both Vice Presidents on the leadership team, are now co-CEOs and co-Presidents. Graham has a long history in the incentive industry and at Motivation Excellence, most recently serving as VP, Client Solutions and Technology. He will focus on operations and sales, while Ebner, formally VP, Finance, will concentrate on corporate finance and human resources.

"The foundations of Motivation Excellence, which include our culture and exceeding our clients' expectations, are solid. Michelle and I are focusing attention on running things even more efficiently so we can serve our clients at the highest standard and maximize the company's growth potential. David had a strategic vision for the company, and we plan to keep that going," said Graham.

The existing leadership team will remain intact and includes longtime veterans of the industry. Brad Hecht is the Sr. VP of Travel & Chief Travel Strategist, Rhonda Brewer is VP, Sales and Kelli Robb is VP, Travel Operations.

"We will honor David's legacy by continuing our high level of service. He built an amazing culture with our clients and our internal teams, and it's a priority to keep that alive," remarked Ebner.

Motivation Excellence will celebrate its 39th anniversary in September. They Inspire Extraordinary Performance through motivating B2B and employee incentive programs and aspirational rewards. Offering group travel and award point programs, they focus on performance improvement through data-driven rule structures and engagement strategies.

