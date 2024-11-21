As National Sales of E-Cigarettes Climb, Report Shows that State Restrictions on Flavored Products Are Critical to Protect Young People

E-cigarettes in youth-friendly flavors like candy and mint are top sellers and contain more addictive nicotine than ever before

ATLANTA, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Data released today in a report from the CDC Foundation and Truth Initiative reveal a 47 percent increase in e-cigarette unit sales at U.S. retail outlets* from 2019 through 2023, with flavor categories like fruit, candy, mint, menthol and desserts accounting for more than 80 percent of those sales.

The marked rise highlights the need for more states to adopt comprehensive statewide policies restricting sales of flavored e-cigarettes. In Massachusetts, sales restrictions, as well as a range of effective enforcement measures, reduced sales of flavored e-cigarettes by more than 98 percent in brick-and-mortar retailers. The report explores similar successful efforts in California and New York.

The report, "Monitoring E-Cigarette Trends in the United States: Urgent Action Needed to Protect Kids from Flavored E-Cigarettes," also finds the most effective policies to restrict sales of flavored e-cigarettes clearly define products and include comprehensive flavored tobacco restrictions without flavor or product exceptions, incorporate community and retailer education and are supported by enforcement.

While the recently released 2024 National Youth Tobacco Survey shows declines in youth e-cigarette use, the data in the report highlights the importance of continued action to reduce the availability of kid-friendly flavored e-cigarettes, the vast majority of which do not have FDA authorization. Despite these declines in youth use, nearly 40 percent of youth e-cigarette users—more than 620,000 teens—report using e-cigarettes frequently.

"The rise in e-cigarette sales, particularly those with youth-appealing flavors and graphics, is deeply concerning, especially as manufacturers evolve e-cigarette products to feature gamified devices and increased nicotine strength," said Judy Monroe, MD, president and CEO of the CDC Foundation. "However, the data from states like Massachusetts, California and New York demonstrate how comprehensive policies can effectively curb youth access. This report underscores the urgent need for widespread adoption of similar measures to protect our young people from the risks associated with e-cigarette use."

"E-cigarette sales have skyrocketed in recent years, with an explosion of new products—many designed to attract and addict our youth with increasingly high levels of nicotine. Today's e-cigarettes are available in a vast array of enticing flavors and feature sleek, colorful designs. They're also bigger, stronger and cheaper than previous devices, which only heightens their appeal," said Kathy Crosby, Truth Initiative CEO and president. "Even more concerning, over 80% of e-cigarettes are on the market illegally. While enforcement is vital to ending the youth e-cigarette crisis, retailers also must do the right thing, take responsibility to protect their young customers, and remove all illegal products from store shelves."

"While the latest data from the CDC Foundation and Truth Initiative show a dangerous rise in sales of e-cigarettes, they also reveal a notable decline in sales where strong policies restricting flavored e-cigarettes are implemented," said Dr. Kelly Henning, public health program lead, Bloomberg Philanthropies. "The progress in states with strong policies underscores the urgent need for more action to swiftly and successfully combat the flavored e-cigarette epidemic among youth across the United States."

Among the report's highlights are:

Disposable sales grew: Between 2019 and 2023, sales of disposable e-cigarettes are up more than 500 percent. Studies cited in the report indicate disposable e-cigarettes have become the most common type of device used by young people.

Flavors surged: Studies quoted in the report found in 2024, 1.63 million youth reported using e-cigarettes over the previous 30 days. Nearly 90 percent of those users consumed one of the many flavored varieties.

Sales of menthol and cooling flavors increased: According to CDC Foundation research, sales of menthol-flavored e-cigarettes rose more than 175 percent for all e-cigarettes. Sales of e-cigarettes marketed as "clear" (advertised as containing no flavorants but which contain menthol or other synthetic coolants) or other unflavored cooling products (often advertised with the words "naked" or "unflavored") increased 872 percent between 2020 to 2023.

Unauthorized products flourish: There are only 34 e-cigarette products in tobacco and menthol flavors authorized by FDA to date. As of March 2024 , these 34 products represent 13.7 percent of total dollar sales from brick-and-mortar U.S. retail outlets according to a review of NielsenIQ sales data by researchers at the Truth Initiative.

, these 34 products represent 13.7 percent of total dollar sales from brick-and-mortar U.S. retail outlets according to a review of NielsenIQ sales data by researchers at the Truth Initiative. Nicotine content rose: Researchers at Truth Initiative found that disposable e-cigarettes can have nicotine levels similar to several cartons of cigarettes, with average nicotine strength increasing 294 percent in the span of five years. The rise in sales of high nicotine e-cigarettes coincided with an increase in the percentage of youth who reported using e-cigarettes frequently or daily from studies cited in the report, raising concerns about youth addiction. In 2024, nearly 30 percent of high school students who are e-cigarette users reported vaping daily as cited in the report.

Since 2019, the CDC Foundation and its partners—the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Truth Initiative, Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids and Bloomberg Philanthropies—have conducted research on the sales of tobacco products, e-cigarette use by young people and the effectiveness of flavored e-cigarette restriction policies with the goal of keeping children and teens from accessing these addictive products.

In addition, a recently launched website, TobaccoMonitoring.org, features interactive charts and other visualization tools offering easy access to the very latest national and state-by-state sales figures, survey results on e-cigarette use and public health research. The site contains data from 2019 through 2024 and will be updated as new data are released, providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date information on e-cigarette and tobacco trends.

*Retail sales data from Circana are market-level representative for covered brick-and mortar retailers (e.g., food and grocery stores, drug stores/pharmacies, convenience stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, dollar stores and military stores/exchanges). Data do not include purchase age and are not representative of online sales or sales from tobacco or vape specialty stores. Data were analyzed by the CDC Foundation and Truth Initiative.

About the CDC Foundation

The CDC Foundation helps the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) save and improve lives by unleashing the power of collaboration between CDC, philanthropies, corporations, organizations and individuals to protect the health, safety and security of America and the world. The CDC Foundation is the go-to nonprofit authorized by Congress to mobilize philanthropic partners and private-sector resources to support CDC's critical health protection mission. Since 1995, the CDC Foundation has raised over $2.2 billion and launched more than 1,400 programs impacting a variety of health threats from chronic disease conditions including cardiovascular disease and cancer, to infectious diseases like rotavirus and HIV, to emergency responses, including COVID-19 and Ebola. The CDC Foundation managed hundreds of programs in the United States and in more than 80 countries last year. Learn more at www.cdcfoundation.org. Follow the CDC Foundation on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, X/Twitter and TikTok.

About Truth Initiative®

Truth Initiative is a national nonprofit public health organization committed to a future free from lifelong addiction, fostering healthier lives and a more resilient nation. Our mission is to prevent youth and young adult nicotine addiction and empower quitting for all. Through our evidence-based, market-leading cessation EX Program and the nationally recognized truth® public education campaign, we are leading the fight against youth and young adult tobacco use, which threatens to put a new generation at risk of nicotine addiction. Our rigorous scientific research and policy studies, community and youth engagement programs supporting populations at high risk of using tobacco, and innovation in tobacco dependence treatment continue to contribute to ending one of the most critical public health battles of our time. Based in Washington, D.C., our organization was established and funded through the 1998 Master Settlement Agreement between attorneys general from 46 states, five U.S. territories, and the tobacco industry. To learn more, visit truthinitiative.org.

