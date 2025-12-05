As New Jersey Faces Temperature Drops, Anton Plumbing Heating and Cooling Shares Tips to Cut Winter Heating Costs

Rising electricity prices and an early Winter temperature drop are expected to put added pressure on home heating systems.

OLD BRIDGE, N.J., Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Anton Plumbing Heating & Cooling encourages households to schedule seasonal heating inspections now for efficient operation. The company also helps families understand financing and rebate options from New Jersey providers.

Home energy costs are projected to rise by 7.6% this winter, with home heating electricity climbing by more than 10%, according to the National Energy Assistance Directors Association . The increase comes as New Jersey faces an early seasonal cooldown with wind gusts up to 40 mph.

Factors Behind Rising Heating Costs

"Early temperature shifts can expose issues homeowners didn't see before," said George Anton, founder of Anton Plumbing Heating & Cooling. "When systems run longer, aging parts and airflow problems show up quickly."

Industry estimates place full HVAC replacements between $8,000 and $22,000 in 2025, with pricing influenced by equipment selection and scope of installation.

Steps Homeowners Can Take Now

Anton's team recommends several low-cost measures to help reduce strain on heating systems and manage energy use:

Replace or clean furnace filters to maintain steady airflow.





to maintain steady airflow. Keep vents and returns open for even heating.





for even heating. Use programmable thermostats to limit unnecessary run time.





to limit unnecessary run time. Schedule a system inspection to catch early issues.





to catch early issues. Consider ductless mini-splits for hard-to-heat rooms.

For homeowners facing larger repairs or system upgrades, cost-saving programs may help manage winter expenses.

Financing and Rebates Available

Anton Plumbing Heating & Cooling also helps homeowners access financing and rebates through PSE&G, Elizabethtown Gas, JCP&L and New Jersey Natural Gas.

0% APR financing for qualifying HVAC projects, with support up to $25,000 and monthly on-bill payments starting at $125.

Rebates up to $2,000 for qualifying equipment.

Private lending options are available.

"Families are doing their best to balance safety and costs this winter," Anton shared. "We're here to support the community with practical guidance so families can stay warm without added financial strain."

About Anton Plumbing Heating & Cooling

Anton Plumbing Heating & Cooling serves communities across 13 counties, including Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Middlesex, and Monmouth. The plumbing and HVAC company holds an A+ BBB rating and has completed more than 18,200 projects statewide.

SOURCE Anton Plumbing Heating & Cooling