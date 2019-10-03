As New York State Anti-Harassment Deadline Nears, KPA Helps Employers Meet State and Local Requirements

LAFAYETTE, Colo., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of the October 9, 2019 anti-harassment training deadline, KPA Services, LLC, a leader in compliance and risk management solutions, announced its Anti-Harassment Prevention Training complies with New York's requirements. KPA's anti-harassment training program helps New York State and New York City employers meet state and local requirements with interactive courses that capture learners' attention and test their understanding of required concepts. Under a new law passed last year, employers in the state of New York, regardless of business size, have until October 9, 2019, to provide all employees with interactive sexual harassment prevention training.

"In 2018, New York passed anti-harassment legislation with a one-year window for compliance, and that window shuts soon. But if your company hasn't already met the training commitment, don't panic," said Kathryn Carlson, KPA's Vice President of Product Management. "We created a comprehensive training program designed to help businesses quickly comply with the new law."

In English and Spanish, KPA's anti-harassment training provides strategies on how to recognize harassment, prevent harassment, and how to appropriately report harassment. All training includes the New York state required interactive component.

Sexual harassment in the workplace is not new but it took the viral #MeToo movement to spotlight it and raise awareness. To address workplace harassment, New York State enacted laws requiring employers to have an annual comprehensive sexual harassment prevention program that includes training components, updated policies, formal complaint processes and more.

"We work diligently to ensure all of our training programs are compliant in this changing regulatory landscape and are founded in interactive, effective learning models," said Carlson. "At KPA, our purpose is to enable you to reduce your company's risk profile and remain in compliance."

KPA's training programs have been nationally recognized for being a top health and safety training company and being among the best online learning libraries by Training Industry Inc., the leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders.

To learn more about how KPA's training can help prevent sexual harassment from occurring in your organization, click here.

