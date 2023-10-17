As Next-Gen Cellular and Wi-Fi Technologies Revolutionise Emergency Services, New Research Sheds Light on Connected Vehicle Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent revelation, the world learnt that the future police cruisers and fire trucks will serve as more than mere transport units; they'll evolve into digital multimedia centres offering real-time situational awareness. These leaps in connectivity are powered by the emerging generation of cellular and Wi-Fi technologies, which seamlessly blend the speed of wired networks with the agility of wireless devices. With consumers already benefitting from swift wireless connections in metropolitan zones, this state-of-the-art technology is set to become standard for emergency services in the near future. In this backdrop, the release of the  "Connected Vehicles: Operator Opportunities, Competitor Leaderboard and Market Forecasts 2023-2027" report added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering, could not have been timelier.


Diving into the evolution of the rapidly evolving market of advanced connectivity within the automotive sector, the research report offers invaluable insights for business entrepreneurs and managers. It casts light on the accelerated adoption of continuous connectivity features in vehicles by automotive OEMs, the transformative role of 5G in the expansion of the connected cars market, and the instrumental role mobile network operators play in steering the market towards advanced connectivity and enriched driving experiences.

Some pivotal features of the report include:

  • Market Dynamics: A meticulous breakdown of key drivers, significant market trends, and a profound evaluation of the market's potential growth and its preparedness for more innovative disruptions.
  • Mobile Network Operators Opportunity Market Analysis: A comprehensive review highlighting the potential windfall for operators from the enhancement of advanced in-vehicle connectivity and real-time data, spotlighting their primary opportunities in the connected car sector.
  • Competitor Leaderboard: An exhaustive assessment of 20 major players in the connected vehicle management platform arena, categorising them as established leaders, leading challengers, or disruptors and contenders. This leaderboard scores these firms based on their operational scale in the connected vehicles domain, the expanse and depth of their market alliances, the sophistication of their platforms, and the publisher's perspective on each enterprise's innovation and future business outlook.

Moreover, the research suite encompasses a Strategy & Forecasts document, a 5-year Market Sizing & Forecast Spreadsheet, and a 12-month access pass to the harvest Online Data Platform.

With statistics that project a robust growth in the market - from 192 million vehicles in service in 2023 to an estimated 367 million by 2027, marking an astonishing 91% growth – this report is a must-have for business moguls seeking to ride the wave of this transformative era in vehicular connectivity.

Considering the increasing demand for advanced features, connectivity solutions, and an upsurge in data usage by vehicles, it's evident that the connected vehicles market is ripe for exploration. And as emergency services begin their transition into a more connected realm, understanding the market dynamics becomes even more paramount for entrepreneurs and managers.

The "Connected Vehicles: Operator Opportunities, Competitor Leaderboard and Market Forecasts 2023-2027" is not merely a research report; it's a roadmap for those poised to lead in the next era of vehicular evolution. Secure your copy now and be at the forefront of this transformation.

