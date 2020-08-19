As NFL Season Draws Closer, Bookies Switch to New Software Providers

Payperhead.com remains top choice for bookies

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Although the coronavirus pandemic represented a bump in the road, the Global Sports Betting Market is on track to reach $155.4 billion by 2024. The trajectory, which represents a compound growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%, can mostly be attributed to a couple of sports. By far, international sports bettors wager on soccer. In the U.S., football is the players' betting sport of choice.

As the online sports betting continues to grow more bookies are looking for more established software companies like Payperhead.com to grow their businesses. Pay per head agents, those who use bookie software to run their sportsbooks, can expect the NFL to generate 2020 revenue in line with what they saw in 2019. In some cases, this NFL Season may generate more since players remain hesitant about visiting brick and mortar betting establishments.

Every year, the National Football League's annual Super Bowl attracts the most wagering dollars of any single event. In 2018, the Super Bowl generated $158 million in handle. Some sports bettors wager exclusively on NFL football games. Their biggest bet of the year is on the Super Bowl.

Although the Big Ten and Pac 12 won't have football this fall, the SEC, ACC, and Big 12 will. Also, the NFL is on track to start their season on time in September. The lack of Big Ten and Pac 12 games should have a negligible effect on football betting numbers. Most sports handicappers will turn their attention to SEC, ACC, and Big 12 college games.

Some pph sportsbook agents have already started the push for football wagering dollars. One agent who wished to remain anonymous said that he sent out the NFL's opt-out list to his players a day after the league released it to the public.

The National Football League told players that they had until August 6 to opt-out of playing in the upcoming season. Players were compensated either $150,000 or $350,000 depending on their opt-out reason. On August 7, a per head agent copied the list and emailed it to his players. "I wanted to give my players information that can help them plan for the season."

Customer care isn't the only thing the agent did. He recently switched pay per head software providers, moving to a shop that offered credit card transactions. "Some of my players didn't want to meet in person. Now, all they must do is use the system to pay me via credit card. I can also make payouts directly to their cards, which makes them happy."

Although credit card transactions were the most important aspect that led to the switch, the bookmaking agent said that wasn't the lone reason. "My players don't wager much on NBA and MLB. So, I didn't see much of a change in revenue. But losing the NCAA Basketball Tournament was huge. That's my second best profit generator."

"I had to find a pay per head shop that made it easy for me to import my players and offered more than my current provider did," the agent said.

The agent added, "I don't mind paying a higher per head fee because I can't take the chance. I've got to try and make up the lost college basketball tournament profit with football betting."

