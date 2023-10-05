AS NOVEMBER WORLD DEBUT APPROACHES, KARMA AUTOMOTIVE DESIGN TEAM FOCUSES ON LOW. LONG. FAST.

News provided by

Karma Automotive

05 Oct, 2023, 13:22 ET

"It's a balance between being futuristic and maintaining a level of timelessness.
We want people to say, 'It doesn't remind me of any other car. How'd they do that?'"
-- Michelle Christensen, Karma Vice President, Global Design

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When Marques McCammon was named president of Karma Automotive (https://www.karmaautomotive.com/) in March, one of his immediate tasks was to contact Michelle Christensen (https://www.karmanewsroom.com/leadership/), who seven months earlier had joined the southern California ultra-luxury EV manufacturer as vice president, global design. McCammon wanted to assure that Christensen, who had led the 2017 remodel of the iconic Acura NSX supercar, was on-board to develop a completely new Karma vehicle portfolio by November…That's November 2023.

Continue Reading
Michelle Christensen, Karma Auto Vice President, Global Design
Michelle Christensen, Karma Auto Vice President, Global Design

"I explained that Michelle's design work at Acura, which perfectly melded with the NSX brand platform, was the strategy I wanted to adopt at the new Karma," says McCammon. "Then I told her you've only got eight months to get it all done."

Under Karma's new operating mode, the company's branding, engineering and design teams have worked with the organization's Advanced Technology Center. "We resemble more of a woven fabric than a linear string like most automakers," says Christensen.

"This is the challenge of a lifetime," she adds. "Designing vehicles – especially high-end exotic vehicles – historically takes several years, but our collaboration and ingenuity with low volume techniques has produced a seamless, gorgeous representation of our Karma identity. This is an animal that is very pure, a beautiful new flagship/halo that is all at once futuristic and will age gracefully.

"We're creating low, long and fast vehicles that compare favorably to any high-end European brand."

Nicholas David, Karma's senior director of design and "captain" of the company's interior design strategy, says, "Exotic vehicles are usually a little cramped. Without getting into specifics, we took the elements that encroached on passengers and made them explode away. And the cleanliness of the interior is remarkable – we're showing sophistication by hiding everything in plain sight … until it's needed."

On Nov. 11 at the Wynn Concours in Las Vegas, Karma will reveal its initial lineup of battery-electric sports tourers, including its first super coupe, as well as the company's rapidly paced product plan to put new Karmas on the road throughout 2024 and beyond.

About Karma Automotive

Karma Automotive https://www.karmaautomotive.com/ is an ultra-luxury vehicle company that engineers, designs and manufactures its electric and range extended electric vehicles in Southern California. Headquartered in Irvine, with a production facility up the road in Moreno Valley, Karma's dealer network includes North America, Europe, South America and the Middle East.

2024 will mark Karma's 10th anniversary – a yearlong celebration that features the world debut of several vehicles, a renewed focus on the company's mission to be an inspiration for a cleaner global future as well as the introduction of Karma's new brand campaign.

Contact: Jeff Green (310) 291-1977 ([email protected])

SOURCE Karma Automotive

Also from this source

KARMA CONTINUES MANAGEMENT EXPANSION: RYAN BLANCHETTE NAMED SR. VP, SUPPLY CHAIN AND MANUFACTURING

KARMA AUTOMOTIVE PARTNERS WITH PRATT MILLER MOBILITY TO DEFINE A PERFORMANCE SIGNATURE FOR THE FUTURE

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.