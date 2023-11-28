As November's 'Adopt a Senior Pet Month' Nears Its End, YuMOVE Urges

Year-Round Senior Pet Adoption and Invites Dog Lovers to Share Stories

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As 'Adopt a Senior Pet Month' concludes this November, YuMOVE, a high-quality joint supplement for dogs and the American Kennel Club's official dog joint supplement, encourages pet lovers to consider welcoming a senior dog into their lives at any time of the year. To celebrate this initiative, YuMOVE highlights heartwarming stories of senior dogs and invites enthusiasts to share their cherished experiences with their senior pets.

Looking for a furry companion? YuMOVE encourages adopting a senior pet.
  • Meet Kurtie - Kurtie is a 14-year-old Terrier Mix, with a heart full of love and wiggles. This incredibly sweet and gentle boy eagerly awaits his forever home and can be adopted from Muttville Senior Dog Rescue in San Francisco, CA.

  • Meet Margo II - Margo the Senior dog was abandoned at a motel and is in search of love and a happy home. This sophisticated and energetic Maltese mix lady is adoptable from Dallas Pets Alive! In Dallas, TX.

  • Meet Yoshi - Yoshi is lovingly referred to as "the George Clooney of dogs" around the shelter due to his gorgeous looks that seem to get better with age. This 8-year-old German Shepherd can be adopted from Unconditional Rescue in Laguna Beach, CA.

In Search of a Furry Companion? Consider Adopting a Senior Pet
YuMOVE proudly partners with the Mr. Mo Project, a nationwide initiative dedicated to rescuing senior dogs from shelters and securing them loving, forever homes. Individuals and families can make a meaningful impact by adopting a senior dog through the Mr. Mo Project at www.MrMoProject.com or by visiting local animal shelters across the U.S.

Share the Love, Share Your Senior Pet Story
As part of its ongoing commitment to senior pets, YuMOVE consistently showcases senior pets on its social media platforms, including Instagram: @YuMOVE_USA or Facebook: YuMOVE USA. YuMOVE encourages all senior pet owners to share their stories on YuMOVE's social media channels for a chance to win YuMOVE products.

YuMOVE, the UK's #1 vet-recommended joint supplement brand1, already supports over two million dogs a year globally2. For years, YuMOVE has been providing a high-quality dog joint supplement that's scientifically proven to work in just six weeks.³ There's also a 6-Week Money-Back Guarantee4, if not satisfied.

Experience the Change
For your first-time subscription purchase, YuMOVE is delighted to provide a 15% discount on any YuMOVE hip and joint supplement for dogs when you use the code "PRESS15."

