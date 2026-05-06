As NSA I.G.N.I.T.E. Expands Nationally, Securus Technologies Supports Sheriffs In Delivering Education at Scale

As part of Miami Hackathon, law enforcement leaders convened to highlight how NSA I.G.N.I.T.E. is advancing education–based approaches to workforce readiness and reentry

MIAMI, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For decades, correctional systems have faced a fundamental constraint: limited access to education and workforce programming inside facilities. Today, sheriffs across the country are rethinking that approach, treating education not as a supplemental service, but as a core, technology–enabled strategy for strengthening workforce readiness, reducing recidivism, and improving public safety.

NSA IGNITE

That shift is taking shape through the National Sheriffs' Association (NSA) I.G.N.I.T.E. (Inmate Growth Naturally and Intentionally Through Education) initiative, a sheriff–developed model designed to expand access to education and skill–building inside local jails and support more successful reentry outcomes. The initiative, now adopted by 35 counties in 15 states, is supported through a combination of public- and private-sector collaboration, including technology providers like Securus, which help enable scalable, secure access to education inside facilities.

Developed by Sheriff Chris Swanson, Genesee County, Michigan, and expanded nationally by the NSA, I.G.N.I.T.E. enables correctional leaders to embed learning and credentialing into daily operations, starting at intake versus release. Secure technology infrastructure plays a supporting role, allowing agencies to deliver programming consistently and at scale while maintaining safety and operational integrity.

"Our experience with I.G.N.I.T.E. shows that when education is embedded early and delivered consistently, individuals leave custody better prepared to contribute on day one," said Kevin Elder, Interim CEO and President, Securus Technologies. "Our role is simply to ensure sheriffs have the secure infrastructure needed to support that preparation at scale."

Technology-Enabled Preparation as the Driver of Readiness

Each year, an estimated nine million people cycle through local jails, many without access to meaningful education or workforce training. Research shows that individuals who participate in correctional education programs are 43 percent less likely to return to prison. At the same time, employers across industries are seeking new talent pipelines to meet ongoing workforce demands.

Unlike traditional reentry models that focus on post–release services, I.G.N.I.T.E. prioritizes upstream preparation, using time in custody to make measurable progress toward education, credentialing, and employability. This education–first approach ensures incarceration time is not idle, but purposeful, creating a clearer bridge between custody and employment.

A Sheriff-Led Model Built for Local Impact

A defining feature of I.G.N.I.T.E. is its flexibility. Rather than relying on a single national curriculum, the program enables each sheriff's office to build a model based on local resources, bringing together educators, employers, and community organizations to support reentry.

That local leadership is already delivering measurable impact in communities across the country.

"The I.G.N.I.T.E. program has had a positive impact on incarcerated individuals and staff," said James Quattrone, sheriff of Chautauqua County, New York, which launched the program in 2023. "We have seen our participants gain confidence in themselves, better positioning themselves for a successful re-entry into the community. If we expect to reduce recidivism and keep our communities safe, we need to be smarter on crime and, more importantly, the prevention of crime. I.G.N.I.T.E. has provided the confidence builders that incarcerated individuals need, which in turn leads to a willingness to change their attitudes to a possibility of success. By actively supporting programs like I.G.N.I.T.E., our population sees that we believe in them and their ability to succeed."

Advancing the Conversation at the Miami Hackathon

The Mission: Launch Miami Hackathon demonstrated how the I.G.N.I.T.E. national model can be adapted by sheriffs to meet local needs. As part of the convening, Mission: Launch hosted its first law enforcement-led conversation, recognizing the critical role sheriffs and correctional leaders play in shaping reentry outcomes.

The fireside chat featured Sheriff Quattrone, Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden, and Claire McNally, Project Manager, NSA I.G.N.I.T.E., in conversation with NSA Senior Advisor and former Florida Sheriffs Association Executive Director Steve Casey. Discussion focused on how I.G.N.I.T.E. programming is helping prepare people for life after release, including job fairs inside correctional facilities, community college partnerships, training aligned with local manufacturing needs, and graduation ceremonies that recognize participant progress. Together, these efforts demonstrate how correctional leaders can help returning citizens build skills, access opportunity, and contribute positively to their communities.

The Role of Public-Private Partnership

As agencies expand education and workforce programming, collaboration among law enforcement, community organizations, educators, and industry partners is becoming increasingly important.

"I.G.N.I.T.E. is more than an education program; it is a public safety and workforce strategy," said Steve Casey. "By embedding education into daily operations, sheriffs are transforming jails into centers of pre–release preparation, helping individuals return to their communities with the skills needed to participate in the local economy."

With growing adoption across jurisdictions, I.G.N.I.T.E. is helping establish a new national model for how jails approach education, workforce readiness, and reentry, one grounded in sheriff leadership, local partnership, and scalable infrastructure.

About Securus Technologies

Securus Technologies, an Aventiv company and the industry leader, equips over 1,800 corrections agencies with 80-plus high-grade technology solutions to enhance public safety and optimize facility operations. Their offerings include secure communication, advanced monitoring, and the only corrections-grade Wi-Fi-enabled tablets featuring tamper alarms, GPS, fingerprint authentication, secure LTE, and a private Google Play Store. Securus' products and services modernize administration, automate workflows, and centralize communication for staff, while creating vital e- and video connections for incarcerated individuals with family, friends, and resources like education and workforce development, ultimately strengthening community safety and economic stability. For more information, please visit https://aventiv.com/securus-technologies/ or join us on social media on LinkedIn , YouTube , and Facebook .

About National Sheriffs' Association I.G.N.I.T.E.

NSA I.G.N.I.T.E. is an initiative of the National Sheriffs' Association (NSA) that originated in Genesee County, Michigan, and was formally established as a national program of the NSA in 2021. I.G.N.I.T.E. is dedicated to strengthening local jail operations and advancing public safety. I.G.N.I.T.E. supports sheriffs, jail administrators, and corrections professionals in creating safer facilities and safer working environments for staff while ensuring that individuals leave jail better prepared to succeed than when they entered. Through education, innovation, collaboration, and data-driven strategies, I.G.N.I.T.E. reduces recidivism and strengthens leadership and accountability. It provides practical tools and a national peer network to support safer jails and healthier communities nationwide. For more information, please visit https://linktr.ee/nsaignite .

SOURCE Securus Technologies