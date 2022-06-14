AS OF TODAY Clean, Cruelty-Free Skincare Line Launches

FORT LEE, N.J., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sarah Choi, a graduate of University of Southern California and the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising (FIDM) in California, is proud to announce the launch of a clean and cruelty-free skincare line, AS OF TODAY.

AS OF TODAY

Headquartered in New Jersey, the AS OF TODAY brand is the result of Sarah's passion for and ambition to change the way everyday people view their skincare routines. This launch includes four facial products designed to enhance the inner and outer beauty of the wearer while also making use of effective, high-quality ingredients. Using her background in merchandise marketing, Sarah is ready to share these approachable, affordable products with clients across the United States.

AS OF TODAY brand includes clean, cruelty-free skincare products, clinically proven, all specially created with ingredients sourced from Paris, France. Sarah's company is defined by the use of the key ingredient R-Peptide in all their products, which is a naturally-derived neuro-calming peptide that reactivates skin barriers and thus reverses signs of stress-aging. R-Peptide helps to normalize the skin cell network and fight skin stress. By including R-Peptide in AS OF TODAY facial cleansing products, clients can experience various benefits between two and eight weeks after application, including:

Reduced wrinkles

Smoother skin

Increased hydration

A stronger skin barrier to protect against stress-aging

A healthier and a brighter overall complexion

AS OF TODAY skincare line is strictly created without parabens, phthalates, sulfates, retinol, plastic microbeads, and several other commonly-used ingredients.

It includes four different products to create a comprehensive, modern-day and night routine:

R-Peptide Enzyme Cleanser (130ml) : This mild cleanser, used as the first step in the AS OF TODAY skincare routine, is designed to provide deep cleaning and exfoliation benefits without any dryness. This product's cream-to-foam texture can leave the skin hydrated and refreshed.

: This mild cleanser, used as the first step in the AS OF TODAY skincare routine, is designed to provide deep cleaning and exfoliation benefits without any dryness. This product's cream-to-foam texture can leave the skin hydrated and refreshed. R-Peptide Toner Pads (8ml, 30 packs of two pads): Used after the cleansing, these pre-moistened cotton toner pads can help balance the skin's natural pH without causing excess dryness.

Used after the cleansing, these pre-moistened cotton toner pads can help balance the skin's natural pH without causing excess dryness. R-Peptide Ampoule (30ml) :1% highly concentrated R-Peptide for optimal results Designed to repair the look of wrinkles and promote a youthful overall appearance of the skin, this product also features a glowing effect to leave the wearer with a rejuvenated and brightened look.

:1% highly concentrated R-Peptide for optimal results Designed to repair the look of wrinkles and promote a youthful overall appearance of the skin, this product also features a glowing effect to leave the wearer with a rejuvenated and brightened look. R-Peptide Renewing Masks (28ml, five masks): These anti-aging skin masks can help reduce the appearance of wrinkles when used after the Ampoule formula and helps to rejuvenate the glowing skin.

AS OF TODAY is designed to provide a sense of hope and positivity to the general public and is centered around the idea of encouraging the individual to be a better version of themselves every single day. The mission of Sarahi's skincare brand is to promote self-love and self-care with affordable products that provide visible results. Although the company is currently headquartered in New Jersey, Sarah plans to relocate the company to New York in 2023.

Learn more about how the AS OF TODAY line of skincare can benefit the everyday lives of both men and women at asoftoday.com.

About AS OF TODAY:

Established in 2022, the AS OF TODAY skincare brand was created by entrepreneur Sarah Choi, a 2022 graduate of the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising (FIDM)in California. The brand's line of R-Peptide facial cleansing products use ingredients sourced from Paris, France and are designed to lift the wearer up even on his or her worst day. The mission behind AS OF TODAY is to promote confidence and celebrate overcoming adversity under the values of self-love, positivity, and unity. Find out more at asoftoday.com.

Contact Information

Name: Sarah Choi

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: 201-482-4907

SOURCE AS OF TODAY