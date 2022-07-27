AS OF TODAY's R-Peptide Ampoule Provides Results You Can See Within 2-8 Weeks

FORT LEE, N.J., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since graduating from University of Southern California and the summa cum laude Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising with her degree in Merchandise Marketing in California, AS OF TODAY's founder, Sarah Choi, has never stopped innovating. Today, she is very excited to share the unique benefits of AS OF TODAY's R-Peptide Ampoule, a product that is transforming the world of skin rejuvenation and hydration.

AS OF TODAY's R-Peptide Ampoule is the culmination of years of research, experience, and passion within the skincare industry. It achieves visible, effective results thanks to its key ingredient: R-Peptide. This ingredient is a signature of AS OF TODAY's entire skincare product line, which shows how much confidence Sarah and her brand have in its healing properties. The naturally derived neuro-calming peptide acts on the skin's opioid receptors, reactivating skin barriers and thus, reversing signs of stress-aging.

R-Peptide is what powers AS OF TODAY's R-Peptide Ampoule, which is in itself the perfect vessel for high-impact healing ingredients. Highly-concentrated active ingredients are specially formulated to hydrate skin and leave it soothed, refreshed, and repaired. Just a pea-sized amount in the morning and at night is all it takes to help skin look luminous and rejuvenated.

AS OF TODAY was founded with the aim to inspire a positive, modern, and effective skincare routine for those needing self-care. This vision permeates their products, with clean, cruelty-free ingredients that are exclusively sourced from Paris and incorporated into AS OF TODAY's R-Peptide Ampoule. AS OF TODAY believes that maintaining self-love, positivity, and unity goes a long way towards effective skincare. Skin is the outward reflection of the inner self, so it is important that AS OF TODAY's R-Peptide Ampoule is something customers can feel good about using.

Within AS OF TODAY's R-Peptide Ampoule, there are absolutely none of the following: parabens, mineral oil, animal oil, phthalates, sulfates triclosan, talc, retinol, plastic microbeads, hydroquinone, formaldehyde-releasing preservatives, octinoxate, oxybenzone, and DEA/TEA/MEA. Instead, AS OF TODAY's R-Peptide Ampoule contains clean, high-quality ingredients that only have positive and clinically-proven results. In as soon as two to eight weeks of use, wrinkles will be visibly reduced and skin will be smoother and more hydrated. Here are all the benefits that AS OF TODAY's R-Peptide Ampoule offers:

Highly-concentrated R-Peptide with active level

Leaves skin hydrated and glowing

Diminishes wrinkles and fine lines

Rejuvenates skin vitality

Restores the skin barrier

Combats stress-aging

External pollutants and internal stresses can damage the skin barrier and increase signs of aging, discoloration, and wrinkles. AS OF TODAY's R-Peptide Ampoule is designed to remedy this. It strengthens the skin barrier to make skin look brighter, smoother, and healthier, while its clean and cruelty-free ingredients support AS OF TODAY's ever-present philosophy.

AS OF TODAY's R-Peptide Ampoule is the next skincare breakthrough. Leading industry science, high-quality ingredients, visible results, and an uncompromising vision all combine to form the next addition to your skincare routine. AS OF TODAY was recently featured in Vogue siting the premium products and visible results.

See the results of AS OF TODAY's R-Peptide Ampoule for yourself at https://asoftoday.com/products/r-peptide-ampoule .

About AS OF TODAY:

AS OF TODAY makes skincare products to enhance customers' inner and outer beauty through clean, innovative ingredients sourced directly from Paris. R-Peptide is featured in all of their products to restore the skin barrier and promote healthy, glowing skin. They pride themselves on helping customers be better than yesterday, as of today. Find out more at https://asoftoday.com/

Contact Information

Name: Sarah Choi

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: 201-482-4907

SOURCE AS OF TODAY