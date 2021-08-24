As Official High Performance Apparel Sponsor to the NFL Alumni Academy, RYU Apparel Delivers First Collection to Athletes and Coaches

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - RYU Apparel Inc. (TSXV: RYU) (OTC: RYPPF) (FWB: RYA) ("RYU" or the "Company"), creator of award-winning urban athletic apparel that facilitates human movement, is pleased to announce that it has delivered its first collection of technical high performance apparel to the athletes and coaches of the NFL Alumni Academy.

Developed in the RYU Innovation Lab, this collection, designed exclusively for the athletes of the NFL Academy, champions RYU's new brand and design ethos: "movement matters." The collection features training t-shirts, pants, shorts, and pull-over hoodies, as well as branded polos, backpacks, socks, and hats.

The NFL Alumni Academy is an exclusive and elite training program that develops "NFL Ready" players while providing critical solutions for in-season injury replacement for NFL teams. This season, the NFL Alumni Academy expects to train and place over 60 players with NFL teams. Both athletes and coaches will exclusively wear RYU's best-in-class performance apparel when training and while on official Academy business, such as media and other public appearances.

In conjunction with the season kick-off, RYU CEO Cesare Fazari will make a guest appearance on the NFL Alumni Lounge podcast hosted by Charlie Boots, and the Company is planning to host a player event at its Williamsburg store.

Additionally, RYU will be featuring products at this year's NFL Alumni golf tournaments in Arizona, Detroit, Atlanta, Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Nashville, and Minneapolis. The NFL Alumni chapter golf tournaments serve as the qualifier for the Super Bowl of Golf in Orlando next year.

Lastly, the Academy's athletes and coaches will engage in a co-branded social media campaign with RYU in addition to displaying RYU branding and products on the NFL Alumni Academy website and facilities.

The athletes at the Academy are trained by former NFL players and coaches such as:

Mike Tice – Former Minnesota Vikings Head Coach

– Former Minnesota Vikings Head Coach Anthony Munoz – Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 1998

– Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 1998 Chuck Smith – Atlanta Falcons Pro Bowl defensive end

– Atlanta Falcons Pro Bowl defensive end Jerome Felton – 9 Year NFL Veteran and Pro Bowler

– 9 Year NFL Veteran and Pro Bowler Chip Smith – Trained over 2,500 NFL Players

– Trained over 2,500 NFL Players Jermon Bushrod – New Orleans Saints Super Bowl XLIV Champion

– New Orleans Saints Super Bowl XLIV Champion Ted Cottrell – 30+ years as an NFL player and Defensive Coordinator

– 30+ years as an NFL player and Defensive Coordinator Jay Hayes – 20+ year NFL veteran

"Working with exceptional partners and athletes has been a key focus in our re-brand strategy that focuses on human movement and creating truly world-class products. This partnership aligns RYU's products with new markets and incredible athletes and we're elated to have delivered our first collection," said Cesare Fazari, CEO of RYU.

Dean Dalton, Executive Director of the NFL Alumni Academy, commented, "Earlier this year, we invited RYU to become the official high-performance apparel sponsor of the Academy. Pairing our athletes and coaches with RYU's award-winning, technically advanced products and powerful brand message of RESPECT is a perfect fit. RYU has been tremendous to work with, and we're excited to officially kick things off!"

The NFL Alumni Academy is exclusively represented by WaV Sports & Entertainment. WaV's CEO, Brian Klaasmeyer, said, "We are excited to have helped facilitate this partnership between the Academy and RYU, and look forward to seeing this campaign gain momentum this fall."

About RYU Apparel

RYU Apparel (TSXV: RYU,OTCQB: RYPPF), or Respect Your Universe, is an award winning urban athletic apparel and accessories brand engineered for the fitness, performance and lifestyle of the athletic man and woman. Designed without compromise for fit, comfort, and durability, RYU exists to facilitate optimal human performance. For more information, please visit the RYU website at: http://ryu.com

About NFL Alumni

The NFL Alumni Association was founded in 1967 and is the oldest and most recognizable national organization of retired professional athletes. NFL Alumni consists of former NFL players, coaches, executives, spouses, cheerleaders, and associate members. Part of NFL Alumni's dual mission is "Caring for Kids". Player alumni give back in their local communities by raising funds for youth-related charities through their 38 regional chapters. It is a tradition that has existed for more than 50 years. Alumni support typically raises more than $1.5 million dollars for worthwhile causes. The other half of NFLA's mission, "Caring for our Own" is to serve, assist and inform its members and their families. Alumni members are offered a diverse package of wellness, business, career, and legal services to help members and their families be healthy, productive, and connected to one another. To learn more please visit: https://www.nflalumni.org/

About Wav Sports and Entertainment

WaV Sports & Entertainment, LLC is a global sports marketing firm that specializes in sports property representation, brand side representation, and the management and production of unique sporting and entertainment events. WaV represents the NFL Alumni Association and a diverse list of sports and entertainment properties and athletes. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.WaVsports.com.

