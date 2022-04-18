As One Insurance Group Selected as Marketing Arm for Team Corp

Partnership appoints As One executive team to key marketing roles within Team Corp organization.

PHOENIX, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National General Insurance, an Allstate company, has appointed As One Insurance Group (As One) to key leadership roles within the newly acquired Team Corp.

As One will hold executive roles in the marketing of Team Corp products. Team Corp is a marketer of guaranteed acceptance supplemental products administered by the United Service Association for Health Care (USA+). Team Corp is an affiliate of National General, which was acquired by Allstate last year.

"As One is ecstatic about working with Team Corp to market their unique line of guaranteed acceptance products," says J.R. Jordan, CEO of As One. "We have known the leadership at Team Corp for over two decades and look forward to strengthening the relationship between the two entities."

For more information on As One visit www.asoneig.com. For more information on Team Corp visit www.usateamcorp.com.

About As One Insurance Group

As One Insurance Group is a brokerage founded in 2021 and specializes in life, health, and ancillary insurance benefits. As One is simplifying insurance by making straightforward, honest, and transparent product information and communications the norm.

As One provides a range of life and health insurance products coupled with the tools agents and clients need to manage their benefits, including advanced education and training, innovative technology solutions, and best-in-class service.

In short, we work with and for agents, clients, and carriers together as one. For more information, visit www.asoneig.com.

About Team Corp

Team Corp is a sales and marketing company that began in 2004 and is an affiliate of National Health Corporation. Team Corp is a marketer of a unique line of Guaranteed Acceptance Supplemental Products administered by United Service Association For Health Care (USA+). Licensed Team Corp Agents are located all across the United States. In California, products are marketed under Elite Association Marketing.

About National General

National General Insurance, an Allstate company, is a specialty personal lines insurance company. National General Insurance has a financial strength rating of A+ (Superior) from A.M. Best and offers, through its subsidiaries and other affiliated companies, homeowners, flood, personal and commercial auto, RV, motorcycle, life, accident and supplemental health insurance products. Learn more online at www.nationalgeneral.com.

