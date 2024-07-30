As organizations increase use of AI tools, Secuvy unveils targeted approach for AI Data Governance

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Secuvy, an AI-driven data governance and data privacy platform, is now the solution organizations across the globe are looking towards to solve their AI Data Governance issues. With the increased use of AI tools across all business sectors, it is more important than ever that organizations utilize solutions that ensure their data remains protected. Through their dynamic and adaptive processes, Secuvy is offering PI and Sensitive Data Scrubbing for large language models and deep learning models to guarantee that data remains safe and secure while working with AI models.

With Secuvy's AI-driven data governance and data privacy platform, organizations can proactively identify and mitigate risks that can pose potential compliance challenges and threats to personal information. AI data governance enables application developers to not only meet evolving regulations but also fortify their cloud security posture.

"Organizations face several significant concerns regarding AI governance, reflecting the complex and evolving nature of AI technologies. How can you expect to keep data safe if you don't know where it is or what it is? Secuvy AI is here to help organizations harness the benefits of AI while minimizing risks. It is more vital than ever for organizations to ensure their data classification, privacy and security platform is discovering all their data, classifying it properly and protecting it." – Mike Seashols, CEO of Secuvy

Secuvy's AI Data Governance features include:

Inventory of all your AI Models

Understanding the flow and nature of data within an organization is essential for effective data privacy. Automated data mapping tools identify and classify data within AI models, differentiating between sensitive and nonsensitive information. Automated updates to data maps ensure accuracy in real-time.

Data classification for all Training Data

Organizations utilizing Chatbots, AI Agents, and other AI tools can reduce storage costs, minimize training times, and improve model quality with clean input training data. Secuvy's self-learning and contextual data classification is tailored for all data types, including unstructured, semi-structured and structured, files, documents, email, and images, encompassing data at rest and in motion.

Scrubbing & Delinking of PI or Sensitive Info

Secuvy's platform allows you to scrub all linked or referenced PI & Sensitive Data based on custom criteria such as Data Subject Types, Residency, Consent, Retention, and more before using it for training AI Models. Businesses can customize full or partial identity delinking across data sets in a single click.

Certification for AI readiness

Through Secuvy's automated workflows, Businesses can minimize bias, improve fairness for all AI related products. Any associated risks are published for model cards and compliance purposes, streamlining products and features to be certified for AI readiness. Reducing the unnecessary data types helps with data minimization further reducing data leaks. Live Inventory and Mapping for AI models helps Compliance teams to be confident about AI risks in real time.

Coming Soon: Real time prevention & blocking of Data Leakage for LLM generated responses

Secuvy's advanced machine learning algorithms will provide real time protection of any PI or sensitive data as part of responses from GenAI Applications. Swiftly detecting potential threats that human oversight might miss.

Secuvy AI Data Governance Integration with Amazon Bedrock

With Secuvy's AI-driven data governance and data privacy platform you can easily integrate with Amazon Bedrock to develop secure generative AI applications that can proactively identify and mitigate risks that can pose potential compliance challenges and threats to personal information. AI-driven governance enables application developers to meet evolving regulations while fortifying their cloud security posture.

"Privacy teams need AI Data Inventory & Mapping along with tackling Data Minimization, Bias & Fairness issues. Security teams are concerned about PI & Sensitive data leakages to unauthorized users. Our goal is to provide a simple workflow for AI Data Governance for both Security & Privacy teams via Secuvy's AI Data Linkage Graphs" – Prashant Sharma, CTO, Secuvy

Secuvy's AI-powered data governance platform for PI and LLMs offers continuous data protection for organizations who are utilizing AI tools for their business processes. By partnering with Secuvy, organizations can feel confident that they are protecting their data, as well as their clients' data, while automating security and privacy measures across diverse data landscapes.

To learn more, and to experience Secuvy, request a demo here .

About Secuvy | Secuvy AI Data Governance

Secuvy delivers accurate data identification across an organization's entire data topology by leveraging self-learning AI. Our data privacy compliance platform delivers a 360° continuous data visibility with 99+% accuracy at 4 times the performance of the current leading data discovery offerings. Organizations experience savings of up to 90% of their current costs. Based in Silicon Valley, Secuvy's privacy compliance tools are based upon a revolutionary continuous self-learning AI technology that continuously delivers increased accuracy, higher performance processing, and at diminishing costs.

SOURCE Secuvy