As Pandemic Continues and Economy Struggles, Planned Parenthood Launches Campaign to Highlight Affordable, Trusted Health Care Services

"We believe healthy communities make sure everyone has access to the care they need – no matter what," said Tanya Atkinson, president and CEO of PPWI. "For more than 85 years, we have remained committed to the health and well-being of generations of individuals and families in Wisconsin by providing affordable, quality health care. In that time, we have responded to the community's essential health needs in a variety of ways – from the addition of new health services to new platforms of care."

Recent health service enhancements at PPWI include:

Early pregnancy complication services – evaluating abnormal bleeding and pain; diagnosing and treating miscarriage as well as dangerous complications such ectopic pregnancy

Preconception and postpartum care and referrals as needed

Endometrial biopsy – uterine cancer screening when certain patterns of abnormal bleeding or other risk factors are present

Polyp removal – removing growths from the cervix and sending to pathology to rule out cancers

HPV vaccine – a series of vaccinations for all genders to protect against nine different types of HPV to prevent cervical cancer and genital warts

Syphilis evaluation, testing and treatment

New service options introduced during COVID-19 include:

Telehealth visits that allow patients to access services with less time in a clinic or without needing to visit a health center at all

At-home STD testing kits

Birth control and UTI treatment through the PP Direct app

Quarterly birth control kits mailed to your home

Curbside pick-up of birth control and other medication

"While the COVID-19 pandemic continues and the economy struggles, Planned Parenthood is here for the community," Atkinson continued. "We know sexual and reproductive health care can't wait, and we will always be here for those who need safe, affordable care."

Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin is a nonprofit health care provider serving 60,000 patients annually at 24 health centers.

