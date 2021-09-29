As Pandemic Upends Corporate Learning, Oji Life Lab Introduces Science-Based Program to Improve Decision Making in a Dispersed Workforce

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oji Life Lab, the creator of breakthrough soft skills learning solutions for the workplace, today announced a major new learning program to help teams and corporations improve critical decision making in a time of rapid transformation.

Oji Decide is a complete mobile learning program that helps individuals and teams make better, more confident decisions. Built on the Oji Mobile platform, Oji Decide is a science-based decision framework developed on the groundbreaking work of Dr. Ralph Keeney, an internationally recognized thought leader in decision sciences. Dr. Keeney is Professor Emeritus at Duke University Fuqua School of Business, Professor Emeritus of Industrial and Systems Engineering at the University of Southern California, and author of several books on the science and practice of decision making, including Smart Choices and his newest book, Give Yourself a Nudge.

"Making better personal and business decisions is a learned skill that traditional corporate training programs have failed to deliver," said Dr. Ralph Keeney. "Oji Decide takes everything I've learned in fifty years of research and consulting and delivers it in a form that builds real habits that will guide you to make better decisions."

Amidst the unprecedented wave of disruption caused by the pandemic, corporate CEOs are recognizing the need for more effective corporate learning. In March 2021, 62% of Learning and Development professionals agreed that their CEOs are active champions of learning, compared with just 27% in March 2020, according to LinkedIn Learning's 5th Annual Workplace Learning Report.

Oji Life Lab meets the pandemic moment by cultivating employee engagement in critical learning areas despite the near collapse of office culture and deep organizational change. Oji Decide is a significant expansion of Oji's "Life Labs" library, each providing a unique combination of self-paced mobile learning and live video learning sessions led by Oji Coaches. The Life Lab concept delivers the kind of habit formation that conventional corporate training simply can't offer, with the convenience of mobile 24/7 learning.

"When Ralph Keeney says that 'your decisions are the only way to intentionally improve your business or your life', it sounds like wild hyperbole," said Matt Kursh, co-founder and CEO, Oji Life Lab. "But he's right. As we face an increasingly chaotic decision landscape, we need to upgrade our skills to make the best possible choices. Oji Decide helps people develop the skills to improve decisions of all types, whether at work or at home. The payoff? Like Ralph says: better work performance and a better life."

Oji Decide helps employees develop decision skills so they can better frame decisions, include diverse perspectives, reduce negative effects of cognitive biases, generate compelling alternatives and evaluate choices. Unlike traditional solutions like offsite seminars or bland e-learning videos, Oji Decide is designed to develop deeply rooted habits in just a few minutes per day, building insights and skills, day-by-day. The unique Oji approach is based on learning science concepts such as spaced repetition and spiral learning that are proven effective but are difficult to incorporate in traditional training courses.

Oji Decide learners will benefit from the insights of a 'who's who' of leading academics, each lending their distinctive voice to the learning program. In addition to Dr. Keeney, learners will learn from Dr. Nina Mažar, a top behavioral scientist from Boston University; Dr. Erika Hill, an expert on workplace diversity at Emory University; and Oji co-founder Dr. Marc Brackett, founding Director of the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence.

Andrea Hoban, Oji Life Lab co-founder and Head of Learning, explains that, "we've worked with these thought leaders to integrate their teachings in decision and behavioral science, diversity and inclusion, and emotional intelligence into a cohesive program that provides a comprehensive foundation in decision-making. Oji Decide learners are gaining skills they'll use every day, for life."

Oji's new decision-making tool joins the company's premiere emotional intelligence learning program, Oji Emotions, which has been adopted by leading companies across diverse industries. For more information on Oji Decide, visit https://ojilifelab.com/oji-decide.

About Oji Life Lab

Oji Life Lab offers a range of complete digital programs for soft skills learning in the workplace. Built on the groundbreaking work of the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence, Oji offers a growing family of mobile Life Labs that improve individual and team performance. Our mission is to help millions of people around the world take a leap forward in performance. For more information about Oji Life Lab, visit https://ojilifelab.com.

