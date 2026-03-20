As Parents Prioritize Baby Milestone Memories, KeaBabies Offers the Most Trusted Keepsakes for Every Stage of the Journey

From handprint frames and baby memory books to pregnancy journals and sonogram frames, KeaBabies helps new parents, expecting mothers, and gift-givers preserve the moments that matter most.

SINGAPORE, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New research confirms what parents have always known in their hearts: the early months of a baby's life pass in the blink of an eye. According to industry data, 21 percent of consumers plan to purchase a new-baby gift in the next 12 months — a figure that has remained steady despite broader economic uncertainty — underscoring how deeply families value the act of commemorating life's earliest milestones. KeaBabies, a trusted leader in baby and maternity products, has a keepsake collection to give families everything they need to capture, display, and relive those irreplaceable first moments.

Dimension Market Research projects the baby product industry will reach $611.4 billion by 2033. Amidst tech trends, parents increasingly place high emotional and financial value on tangible memory-keeping — like framed handprints or sonograms — for the tactile connection apps cannot replicate.

Whether a family is searching for the best baby memory book, a handprint and footprint frame kit, a pregnancy journal, or a sonogram frame, KeaBabies has become the go-to destination for parents and gift-givers alike. The brand's keepsake lineup is thoughtfully designed to be affordable, beautiful, and, most importantly, easy enough to use in the sleep-deprived haze of new parenthood.

The KeaBabies keepsake line answers the most common questions new and expecting parents ask: What is the best baby handprint kit? What should I write in a pregnancy journal? What does a baby memory book include? How do I display my baby's sonogram? The lineup includes:

Baby Handprint & Footprint Frames



KeaBabies offers various handprint/footprint keepsake frames (Solo, Duo, Duo Clean Touch Inkless) in many colors. Designed for a clean, stress-free, beautiful process, these top-rated, affordable options are priced $19.96–$21.96 and popular as baby shower gifts.

Baby Memory Books



The KeaBabies Craft Baby First Years Memory Book is a beautifully illustrated milestone keepsake, available in four themes (Wonderland, Adventureland, SeaWorld, Fairytale Land) for $21.96. It guides parents in documenting month-by-month milestones, first words, first steps, and family moments from pregnancy through toddler years. Designed for gradual completion, it helps answer parents' questions on how to best document their baby's first year.

Pregnancy Journals



KeaBabies Inspire Pregnancy Journal ($21.96) helps expecting mothers document their emotional and physical journey from the first trimester through birth. Available in calming colors like Blush, Sage, and Frost, these guided journals provide space for bump photos, symptoms, cravings, and hopes for the baby. They make thoughtful gifts for baby showers and pregnancy announcements.

Sonogram Frames



KeaBabies Solo and Trio Sonogram Frames ($16.96–$17.96) transform ultrasound printouts into nursery art. Available in Alpine White, Petal Pink, Midnight Blue, and Sage, they help parents display sonogram photos. The Trio frame holds multiple images, ideal for showcasing baby's growth from the first to third trimester.

KeaBabies offers meaningful, budget-friendly keepsakes which parents will keep for decades. For more information or to purchase, please visit keababies.com or Amazon.

About KeaBabies

KeaBabies is a family-owned brand founded in 2017 on a simple belief: the less parents stress, the more they connect. Every product is thoughtfully designed to remove friction from the everyday — so the moments that matter can take center stage. From newborn essentials to toddler milestones and beyond, KeaBabies is built for the full adventure of parenthood. Explore the collection and join a community of millions of parents at keababies.com, and follow along on Instagram @keababies.

SOURCE KeaBabies