Nearly 8 in 10 Parents Say Summer Disrupts Their Child's Sleep, New KeaBabies Survey Finds

The "Summer Sleep Spiral" survey reveals that parents lose up to 3+ hours of sleep a night during the longer summer days.

ENCINO, Calif., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KeaBabies, the well-loved brand focused on accessible and practical baby essentials, commissioned a consumer survey that reveals summer is quietly stealing sleep from families across America. The "Summer Sleep Spiral" survey found that 78% believe summer negatively impacts their child's sleep routine, and the fallout extends well beyond bedtime battles. More than half of parents surveyed are losing one to three or more hours of sleep per night during the warmer months, fueling a cascade of stress, schedule disruptions, and exhausted households.

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Key Survey Findings: How Summer Disrupts Baby and Toddler Sleep

The following data comes from KeaBabies' Summer Sleep Spiral survey of parents and guardians of children ages 0–4, conducted in June 2026.

Sleep Disruptions Are Near-Universal

78% of parents say summer negatively impacts their child's sleep

70% report their child experiences sleep disruptions weekly or more often during summer months

72% say summer bedtime is more difficult than other seasons

The Biggest Summer Sleep Culprits

When asked which summer factors disrupt their child's sleep the most, parents identified:

Longer daylight hours: 60%

Hot temperatures: 55%

Different schedules or activities: 53%

Late sunsets: 27%

Travel and vacations: 30%

Parents Are Losing Significant Sleep Themselves

55% of parents lose one hour or more of sleep per night because of their child's summer sleep struggles

17% lose two or more hours per night

75% report feeling stressed or overwhelmed due to their child's summer sleep issues

Families Are Changing Their Behavior

57% have adjusted their family's schedule because their child wasn't sleeping well during summer

77% have changed their baby's bedding or sleepwear because their child seemed too hot at night

50% have searched online for advice on baby or toddler summer sleep

What Parents Are Using, and What's Actually Working

The top sleep environment tools parents reach for during summer include:

Fans or cooling devices: 73%

White noise machines: 58%

Blackout curtains: 58%

Cooling pajamas: 45%

Muslin blankets: 33%

Lightweight sleep sacks or breathable crib sheets: 30% each

When choosing summer sleep products, breathability tops the priority list, cited by 77% of parents, followed by lightweight fabric (47%), softness (45%), temperature regulation (42%), and ease of washing (42%).

The Most Effective Summer Bedtime Adjustments

Parents who have found strategies that work most often rely on:

Cooler room temperature: 70%

Blackout curtains: 67%

Lightweight sleepwear: 50%

White noise: 47%

A bath before bed: 37%

"Summer sleep struggles are one of the most underrated challenges in early parenting," said Jane Neo, Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer of KeaBabies. "Parents aren't just dealing with one disruption, they're managing a perfect storm of heat, light, and routine upheaval all at once. At KeaBabies, we designed our sleep essentials specifically to help families navigate exactly these moments. Breathable fabrics, thoughtful temperature regulation, and the right sleep environment tools can genuinely transform a family's summer."

Why Summer Sleep Is a Growing Concern for Parents

Pediatric sleep experts widely recognize that heat and extended daylight are among the most disruptive environmental factors for infant and toddler sleep. Unlike adults, young children have limited ability to self-regulate body temperature, making ambient heat and inappropriate sleepwear a meaningful contributor to nighttime waking. Longer days delay melatonin onset in young children, shifting the natural sleep window and creating bedtime resistance even in well-established routines.

The KeaBabies survey underscores that these are not edge-case concerns — they are near-universal experiences among parents of young children. With 57% adjusting their family schedules and 50% actively searching for solutions online, there is a clear, urgent parent need for credible, accessible guidance and purpose-built products.

Frequently Asked Questions: Baby and Toddler Sleep in Summer

Why do babies sleep worse in summer?

Babies sleep worse in summer primarily because of three overlapping factors: higher ambient temperatures that disrupt body cooling during sleep, longer daylight hours that delay melatonin production, and disrupted schedules from vacations and activities. According to the KeaBabies Summer Sleep Spiral survey, 60% of parents identified longer daylight hours and 55% identified heat as the top sleep disruptors for their children.

What temperature is too hot for a baby to sleep?

Pediatric guidelines generally recommend keeping a baby's sleep environment between 68°F and 72°F (20°C–22°C). Above 75°F, the risk of overheating increases, which can disrupt sleep quality and, in extreme cases, raise safety concerns. Parents should dress babies in lightweight, breathable sleepwear and avoid heavy blankets in warm weather.

How can I help my baby or toddler sleep in the heat?

The most effective summer sleep strategies, based on the KeaBabies survey, include cooling the room to a comfortable temperature (cited by 70% of parents), using blackout curtains to block light (67%), dressing children in lightweight sleepwear (50%), running white noise (47%), and giving a bath before bed to lower core body temperature (37%).

What sleep products do parents use most in summer?

According to the KeaBabies Summer Sleep Spiral survey, the most commonly used summer sleep essentials are fans or cooling devices (73%), white noise machines (58%), blackout curtains (58%), cooling pajamas (45%), and muslin blankets (33%). When choosing products, 77% of parents prioritize breathability above all other factors.

Do I need a sleep sack in summer?

Lightweight sleep sacks made from breathable, temperature-regulating fabric can be safe and appropriate in summer — they replace loose blankets (a safety concern for infants) while keeping the child comfortable. Look for muslin, bamboo, or similarly lightweight materials with a low TOG rating (0.2–0.5) for warm-weather use.



About KeaBabies:

KeaBabies is a family-owned brand founded in 2017 to make everyday parenting easier—so parents can focus on what matters most. From newborn essentials to toddler milestones and beyond, KeaBabies thoughtfully designs products to simplify parents' lives and support families through every stage of parenthood. Championing positive parenting, the brand believes in the power of bonding moments to make the journey more meaningful.

Today, KeaBabies serves a global community of millions of parents. Discover more at keababies.com and follow the brand on Instagram @keababies.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE KeaBabies