KeaBabies Highlights Swaddle Collection Offering Multiple Formats for Infant Sleep Routines

Multiple swaddle styles give families the flexibility to find the right fit for their home

ENCINO, Calif., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KeaBabies, the well-loved brand focused on accessible and practical baby essentials, is highlighting its Swaddle Collection, featuring a range of options that support different infant sleep routines and caregiver preferences. The collection spans structured wraps and traditional muslin blankets, offering multiple approaches to swaddling in one assortment. As the global baby swaddling market approaches USD 1.5 billion, driven by growing parental awareness of infant sleep safety and rising demand for easier-to-use formats, KeaBabies is making its full swaddle range more accessible to families navigating the early months of parenthood.

As part of a limited-time Mother's Day promotion, families can explore the collection at 20% off from May 1st – May 10th, providing an opportunity to try different swaddle formats and determine what works best for their routine.

Sleep is one of the most pressing challenges new parents face. Research shows that, on average, parents lose three hours of sleep per night during their baby's first year, with sleep deprivation peaking in the first three months postpartum. Products that simplify infant sleep routines, including easier swaddling, can reduce friction for exhausted caregivers at a critical time.

"What truly distinguishes the KeaBabies Swaddle Collection is its comprehensive assortment, which features everything from structured wraps with adjustable hook-and-loop closures to convenient zip closures for quicker changes, alongside our versatile multi-use muslin blankets," said Ivan Ong, CEO and Founder of KeaBabies. "This variety ensures that families can effortlessly find the ideal swaddling solution tailored to their specific routine, preferences, and their baby's developmental stage, prioritizing both ease of use and long-term adaptability.

Swaddling remains a widely used practice in early infancy, but preferences vary by household, routine, and stage. KeaBabies' collection reflects this variability, with options that prioritize ease of use, adjustability, and multi-purpose functionality. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recognizes swaddling as an effective technique to help calm infants and promote sleep when done correctly, recommending that babies always be placed on their backs when swaddled, and that swaddling be discontinued once a baby shows signs of rolling.

The KeaBabies Swaddle Collection includes:

Soothe Swaddle Wraps

The Soothe Swaddle Wraps feature a structured format with adjustable hook-and-loop closures, allowing caregivers to secure a consistent fit without the need for folding or tucking. The wraps offer a straightforward option for those looking for a more guided swaddling approach. Hook-and-loop closure designs align with current market demand for adjustable, easy-to-use structured swaddles.

Soothe Zippy Swaddle Wraps

The Soothe Zippy Swaddle Wrap uses a zip closure in place of traditional fasteners, reducing the number of steps required to secure the swaddle. The design also allows for quicker diaper changes without fully removing the garment. Zip-closure swaddle formats are among the fastest-growing segments in the category, driven by parents seeking convenience during nighttime routines.

Lumi Muslin Swaddle Blankets

The Lumi Muslin Swaddle Blankets provide a lightweight, breathable option made from muslin fabric. In addition to swaddling, the blankets can be used across a range of everyday scenarios, including as a stroller cover, nursing cover, or receiving blanket. The global muslin products market is projected to surpass USD 1.1 billion by 2030, with demand for organic, breathable muslin in baby care cited as a primary growth driver.

Lyra Muslin Swaddle Blankets

The Lyra Muslin Swaddle Blankets offer a similar multi-use format, with a focus on durability and repeated use. The blankets support traditional swaddling techniques while functioning as a general-purpose baby essential. Consumer preference for multi-functional muslin baby essentials continues to rise, with search demand for muslin baby blankets peaking in early 2025 according to market trend data.

The KeaBabies' Swaddle Collection is available online at keababies.com or Amazon, with formats designed to accommodate a range of routines, preferences, and everyday use cases. For more information about KeaBabies and its full range of baby essentials, visit www.keababies.com.

About KeaBabies:

KeaBabies is a family-owned brand founded in 2017 to make everyday parenting easier—so parents can focus on what matters most. From newborn essentials to toddler milestones and beyond, KeaBabies thoughtfully designs products to simplify parents' lives and support families through every stage of parenthood. Championing positive parenting, the brand believes in the power of bonding moments to make the journey more meaningful.

Today, KeaBabies serves a global community of millions of parents. Discover more at keababies.com and follow the brand on Instagram @keababies.

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SOURCE KeaBabies