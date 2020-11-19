As Parents Search for Stocking Stuffers Amid COVID-19, Hand Sanitizers Rise to Top of the List

ONTARIO, Calif., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As holiday shopping begins, increasingly parents are looking for interesting and useful gifts for their kids, spouses, and friends. Given the ongoing situation with COVID-19, hand sanitizers have become increasingly popular as gifts for the holidays, particularly as a stocking stuffer. Smart Care, a leader in hand sanitizers since 2015 with its Smart Care Hand Sanitizer as well as a full line of licensed hand sanitizer products for kids featuring licensed characters including Barbie, JoJo Siwa, Paw Patrol, Trolls, Hot Wheels, Minions, Captain Marvel, Spider-Man, Iron Man, Hulk, Loki, and Doctor Strange.

Smart Care Hand Sanitizer make the perfect holiday gift

According to Smart Care, parents should be aware of the following when selecting a hand sanitizer as a stocking stuffer for the holidays:

Make sure the hand sanitizers consist of 60-85% alcohol by volume before making your purchase.

Ethanol is proven to be more effective than isopropyl alcohol on its own against viruses. Be sure to check the type of alcohol to make sure you are purchasing the most effective hand sanitizer.

Spend time teaching your children about proper use, including making sure to clean all dirt and grease from their hands, while making sure the sanitizer has dried before wiping their hands.

Smart Care offers a wide range of sizes and styles for consumer purchase from hand sanitizer in as small as a 1-ounce bottle to as large as a 33.8-ounce bottles, and sizes in between. Interestingly, for children in particular, the company offers a 1-ounce, & 1.8-ounce bottle and featuring popular characters including Captain Marvel, Spider-Man, Iron Man, Hulk, Loki, and Doctor Strange, Barbie, Trolls, Paw Patrol and Minions. Additionally, the company sells a full range of wipes from saline nasal and antibacterial to those designed specifically for babies.

Smart Care hand sanitizer can be found at major retailers as well as online at www.smartcareus.com.

About Smart Care

Smart Care™ Hand Sanitizer from Ashtel Studios is one of the leading brands of sanitizers used since at least 2015 by millions of consumers across Canada and the United States. The Smart Care™ hand sanitizer is part of a broad line of safe and effective personal care and hygiene products that also includes hand soap, antibacterial wipes, nasal wipes, and baby wipes, baby diapers, facial tissues, bath tissues, paper towels, paper napkins first aid kits, and a full set of oral care products for the entire family.

Media contact:

Jessica Conroy

[email protected]

212-777-2220

SOURCE Smart Care