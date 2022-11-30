As part of Hallmark Channel's "Countdown to Christmas" the Network Teams up with Warm Up America! Foundation for "Stitched with Love" Initiative to Create and Donate Handmade Blankets to Domestic Violence Shelters

Network Donates $25,000 to the Foundation to Support the Charity

Renowned Yarn-Bomber London Kaye and Artist Designs Patterns

DALLAS, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of Hallmark Channel's "Countdown to Christmas," the Channel and Warm Up America! have teamed up for the " Stitched with Love " initiative to create beautiful cozy blankets to donate to women's domestic violence shelters. The Channel has also donated $25,000 to the Foundation to support the charity.

Renowned yarn-bomber and crochet artist London Kaye designed the 7" x 9" blanket square pattern and instructions inspired by Hallmark Channel's logo and their "Countdown to Christmas" color palette.

Stitched With Love

Anyone can crochet or knit a square and donate it to Warm Up America! Knitting and crochet aficionados are invited to visit Hallmark Channel's landing page HERE to download a template from which they can make their own square and then follow the instructions to ship to Warm Up America! Each section will be connected locally to complete full-size blankets and donated to various women's domestic violence shelters in Georgia, Louisiana, Tennessee, and Texas.

Those who do not knit or crochet can visit the Warm Up America! website to make a monetary donation.

"We are thankful for the Hallmark Channel's generous donation and support for the Foundation," said Jenny Bessonette, Executive Director of Warm Up America! Foundation and Craft Yarn Council.

"We are proud to work with Warm Up America! Foundation and the talented London Kaye to help provide much-needed warm blankets for women and their families in domestic shelters this holiday season," said Lara Richardson, Chief Marketing Officer, Hallmark Media. "At Hallmark Media, we are dedicated to inspiring joy and meaningful change in the world, and this is the perfect partnership to help spread some hope and happiness during the most special time of year."

Further information about the "Stitched with Love" initiative is available at https://www.hallmarkchannel.com/stitched-with-love .

About Warm Up America! Foundation

Since 1991, Warm Up America!, a national nonprofit, has provided hand-knit and crocheted blankets, clothing, and accessories made by volunteers and donated to bring warmth to people in need.

Warm Up America! Foundation is part of the Craft Yarn Council's (CYC) mission to foster a community of yarn crafters by stimulating current knitters and crocheters, inspiring new yarn crafters, and initiating education and promotional campaigns to ensure a healthy future for the yarn industry. To learn more about WUA, please visit https://warmupamerica.org/ .

About Hallmark Channel

Hallmark Channel, owned by Hallmark Cards, Inc., is Hallmark Media's flagship 24-hour cable television network. As the country's leading destination for quality, feel-good entertainment, Hallmark Channel delivers on the 100-year legacy of the Hallmark brand. The network's lineup of signature original content includes movies, primetime scripted series, and specials. Dedicated to helping viewers celebrate holidays, seasons, and life's special moments, Hallmark Channel is home to a host of annual programming events, including the highly successful Countdown to Christmas, which has become a pop culture phenomenon and a beloved holiday tradition for millions of viewers. Rounding out the network's slate are some of television's most classic comedies and series, including The Golden Girls, Frasier, and Reba.

