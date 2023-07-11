As Passport Delays Continue, How Does Travel Insurance Help?

MINNEAPOLIS, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At the height of summer travel season, many Americans face delays in getting their new or renewed passports for their upcoming trips. The friendly humans at Yonder Travel Insurance give insight into how travel insurance can apply if you're nervous about your passport arriving on time or misplacing it during your travels.

What if My Passport Doesn't Arrive on Time for My Trip?

Although most travel insurance policies cover a large variety of events, passport delays are not a common covered one. Yonder does offer a policy through IMG called Travel LX that provides trip cancellation coverage if your passport can't be issued for a reason beyond your control.

"The kicker is that you must have applied for your passport at least eight weeks prior to your departure date and a previous application for a passport hasn't been denied", says Terry Boynton, co-founder and president of Yonder Travel Insurance. Get a quote for this policy by reaching out to our travel insurance experts.

Your next best option for coverage would be to opt for a policy with Cancel for Any Reason (CFAR) coverage. This is an optional upgrade that allows you to cancel your trip for any reason at all and receive a 75% reimbursement of your insured trip costs. CFAR is a time-sensitive benefit, so be sure to purchase within 1-21 days after your initial trip deposit.

What if My Passport Gets Lost or Stolen?

The good news is that if you lose your passport or if it gets stolen before or during your trip, your travel insurance policy will most likely cover this type of event. If a lost or stolen passport causes your trip to be delayed, a travel insurance policy could reimburse extra hotel, meal, and local transportation costs under travel delay benefits.

Likewise, baggage and personal effects loss coverage could help reimburse the costs to replace a stolen passport or visa. Be sure to check the policy certificate though, since not all policies include these benefits. "Yonder's team of friendly humans are trained to address your questions and help you buy the right plan that covers your concerns so you can travel with peace of mind", says Boynton.

The experts at Yonder Travel Insurance have poured over hundreds of policies from the best travel insurance providers in the US to provide the best travel insurance recommendation for how YOU travel.

Contact:

Meagan Palmer, Marketing Director

(952-358-6459)

[email protected]com

SOURCE Yonder Travel Insurance