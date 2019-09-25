NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

KEY FINDINGS

As per Inkwood Research, the fixed LTE market on a global scale will flourish with an estimated CAGR of 22.22% during the projected period of 2019-2027. In revenue terms, the market generated $XX billion in 20118 and is expected to reach $103.47 billion by 2027. The growing importance of public safety LTE, accompanied by numerous factors contributes to the growth of fixed LTE market worldwide.



MARKET INSIGHTS

The global fixed LTE market comprises of segments such as solution type and user type.The fixed LTE are utilized in both residential as well as the commercial type of users.



In terms of revenue, the residential type is the leading segment in the global fixed LTE market.The increasing demand for high-speed connectivity from consumers is one of the prominent factors for the adoption of fixed LTE technology in residential areas.



Further, service providers are expanding expertise in the area of fixed LTE technology to cater to consumers' demands. As a result of this, the fixed LTE market is propelling at a significant pace.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Geographically, the global fixed LTE market is classified into regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, along with Rest of World.The Asia Pacific region showcase the largest as well fastest-growing market for fixed LTE.



The rapid digitalization and favorable government initiatives, along with the adoption of next generation technologies like IoT, big data, artificial intelligence, and others are some of the aspects attributing to mounting growth of fixed LTE market in this region.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The renowned companies operating in the global fixed LTE market are namely, Samsung Group, Telenet Systems Pvt. Ltd., Netgear Inc., Teltronics (Hytera), Shenzhen Zoolan Technology Co. Ltd., Telrad Networks Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Telefonica S.A., Sagemcom SAS, Arris International Plc (Acquired by CommScope), Motorola Solutions Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., AT&T Inc., Zyxel Communications Corp., and ZTE Corporation.



1. HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO. LTD.

2. ARRIS INTERNATIONAL PLC (ACQUIRED BY COMMSCOPE)

3. NETGEAR INC.

4. SAGEMCOM SAS

5. ZYXEL COMMUNICATIONS CORP.

6. ZTE CORPORATION

7. TELENET SYSTEMS PVT. LTD.

8. SHENZHEN ZOOLAN TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD.

9. SAMSUNG GROUP

10. MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC.

11. TELRAD NETWORKS LTD.

12. TELTRONICS (HYTERA)

13. TELEFONICA S.A.

14. AT&T INC.

15. CISCO SYSTEMS INC.



