As Pet Care Costs Rise, Pet Supermarket Brings Back Friends & Family Event Across Its Home State of Florida with Savings and Local Adoptions

SUNRISE, Fla., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet Supermarket will host a Friends & Family Event from Friday, February 13 through Monday, February 16, offering 20% off pet care essentials on thousands of products, such as food, treats, toys and much more from 70 plus brands at 138 stores across its home state of Florida and 199 locations nationwide. Founded and rooted in local communities, Pet Supermarket stores will welcome pet parents for a four-day event focused on value, care, and connection. At select Florida stores, local adoption partners will be on-site for a designated day during the event, offering customers the opportunity to meet adoptable pets and learn more about adoption.

As pet parents navigate rising costs tied to food, supplies, and veterinary care, the Friends & Family Event is designed to help families continue prioritizing their pets without compromise. According to a 2025 Packaged Facts survey, 42% of pet owners say the high cost of pet food is a significant challenge, underscoring how pricing pressures are increasingly influencing everyday pet care decisions.

"Pets are family, and we know many households are feeling real pressure when it comes to the cost of pet care," said Todd Northcutt, Senior Vice President at Pet Supermarket. "Friends & Family is our way of helping pet parents stretch their pet care budgets while still feeling confident in the choices they're making for their pets—whether that's food, supplies, or support from our teams in-store."

During the four-day event, customers can also share the savings by inviting friends and family to shop alongside them, enjoying 20% off thousands of products storewide. The promotion includes a curated assortment of trusted pet care brands, including leading names such as Wellness, Open Farm, Primal Pet Foods, Blue, Performatrin, Austin and Kat, TropiClean, Orijen, and Fussie Cat, among others.

At select Pet Supermarket locations across Florida, the Friends & Family Event will also feature a designated adoption day, during which local animal shelters and adoption partners will be on-site to introduce adoptable pets and share information about adoption. The initiative reflects Pet Supermarket's commitment to supporting pets without homes and supporting Florida communities and local shelters.

Pet Supermarket's Friends & Family Event offers a practical, community-driven way to help families maintain consistent, quality pet care without compromise. For more information, visit the Friends & Family Event hub.

