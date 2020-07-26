As Philanthropy & NonProfits Battle Systematic Prejudice, RespectAbility Offers Free Sessions on Including People With Disabilities

LOS ANGELES, July 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Across America people are doing vital work – protesting and working to fight structural racism. At the same time, Black people with disabilities are being excluded even in nonprofit groups that are working to fight inequity.

RespectAbility conducted a major study and published Disability in Philanthropy & Nonprofits, which looked at the levels of disability inclusion in the social sector across the country. The largescale study found significant data showing that nationwide, organizations overall want to be inclusive, but are unintentionally excluding the one-in-five people with disabilities.

To help remedy this challenge, on Tuesday, July 28 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. PT, the nonprofit disability group RespectAbility will feature two sessions focused on ensuring that nonprofits, foundations and other community-based organizations have the knowledge, resource and mindset needed to be inclusive of ALL people in their communities, including people with disabilities. The session is a part of a 5-day major online #ADA30 summit celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act. RespectAbility is committed to being a partner to fellow nonprofit and philanthropic organizations, including by providing free resources for the sector to use to become more inclusive and accessible.

PART 1: Inclusive Philanthropy

The social sector (philanthropy, nonprofits and public agencies) is a leader in the movement for diversity, equity and inclusion in society. However, only recently has philanthropy identified the need to include people with disabilities in that effort. Learn with top experts who are moving this process forward.

Moderator: Stacy Palmer , Editor, The Chronicle of Philanthropy

, Editor, Kym Eisner , leading funder of groups empowering people with Spinal Cord Injuries

, leading funder of groups empowering people with Spinal Cord Injuries Stephanie Lomibao , Program Manager, Bank of America Charitable Foundation

, Program Manager, Bank of America Charitable Foundation Jose Luis Plaza , Manager, California Endowment

, Manager, California Endowment Lisa Trygg , leading funder of programs that enable people with developmental and other disabilities to thrive

PART 2: How to Include People with Disabilities: Key Tips from RespectAbility's National Disability Speakers Bureau

Learn how to welcome, respect and include the 1-in-5 people who live with a physical, sensory, cognitive, learning, mental health or other disability.

Introduction: Vivian Bass, Executive Committee, RespectAbility

Executive Committee, RespectAbility Moderator: Debbie Fink , Director of Community Outreach & Impact, RespectAbility

Director of Community Outreach & Impact, RespectAbility Lachi , Recording Artist

, Recording Artist Lauren Arena , Ms. Wheelchair NY 2020

, Ms. Wheelchair NY 2020 Sasha Ross Becker , Graphic Designer

, Graphic Designer Ketrina Hazell , Ms. Wheelchair NY 2018

, Ms. Wheelchair NY 2018 Zazel-Chavah O'Garra , MSW , Social Worker, Founder & Artistic Director of ZCO/DANCEPROJECT

, Social Worker, Founder & Artistic Director of ZCO/DANCEPROJECT Dr. Nelle Richardson , Pastor, Founder and CEO of The Will to Win Ministry

, Pastor, Founder and CEO of Abigail Shaw , Learning Ally: College Success Program's Mentorship Coordinator

View full schedule, speakers, bios and register.

All events are free and fully accessible, with ASL interpreters and live captioning. This series is made possible through the generosity of Comcast NBCUniversal, the Murray Reese Foundation, Sony Pictures Entertainment and The Walt Disney Company. Training for the women's leadership group was supported by the New York Women's Foundation and Coca-Coca.

