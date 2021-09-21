As Physicians Across the Country Struggle with Pandemic Burnout, Semi-Retired MD Teaches an Alternative: Invest in Real Estate

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Semi-Retired MD (SRMD), a company founded by two doctors who teach other doctors how to invest in real estate, has opened its flagship course, Zero to Freedom Through Cashflowing Rentals for enrollment from September 20 - 29, 2021.

The course teaches physicians, high-income professionals, and their spouses the same step-by-step process that physician couple Letizia Alto, M.D. and Kenji Asakura, M.D. used to invest in real estate. Using their system, Drs. Alto and Asakura were able to replace their clinical incomes in less than five years.

According to a recent study by The Physicians Foundation, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the health and wellbeing of physicians has been negative. Of the physicians surveyed, 57% responded that they have felt "inappropriate feelings of anger, tearfulness, or anxiety"; 61% experienced feelings of burnout "often" (in 2018, it was only 40% of physicians); and 20% know of a physician who has either considered, attempted, or died by suicide during the pandemic.

"The pandemic exacerbated the problem of physician burnout to a significant degree," said Dr. Alto. "While there are many factors contributing to that, one of them is financial stress."The Physicians Foundation study reported that at least 49% of physicians reported a reduction in income over the last 18 months."

Dr. Alto said, "Thousands of doctors have found our course when looking for an alternate stream of income. Once they learn the steps to real estate investing, they realize that it can provide additional security for their families—and freedom for them."

Dr. Asakura elaborated by explaining, "Our goal is to not to encourage physicians to leave the medical profession, but to free them up to practice medicine on their own terms. In turn, this alleviates physician burnout by allowing doctors to maintain a healthier work-life balance. Rather than working 80 hours a week, maybe they want to work 40. Investing in real estate allows you to do that successfully, by supplementing your clinical income."

The Zero to Freedom Through Cashflowing Rentals 7-week course is open for enrollment for the Fall 2021 course from September 20 - 29, 2021.

Zero to Freedom is a virtual 7-week course with video modules, live components, an interactive physician investor community, and virtual office hours for students to meet with experienced physician investors.

ABOUT SEMI-RETIRED MD

Semi-Retired MD (SRMD) was founded in 2018 by Letizia Alto M.D. and Kenji Asakura M.D. The physician couple began Semi-Retired MD as a blog to educate physicians about real estate investing. Today, Semi-Retired MD has grown into a multi-million-dollar company with a mission to serve the medical community offering proven courses and strategies that can help doctors achieve financial and time freedom and practice medicine on their own terms.

Their flagship online course, Zero to Freedom Through Cashflowing Rentals, teaches doctors and high-income earners a step-by-step process for investing in real estate. Since 2018 they have taught over 3,000 doctors and their families how to successfully invest in cashflowing rentals. For more information on Semi-Retired MD visit https://semiretiredmd.com/

