As Public Health Threat of Mosquito-Borne Illness Increases, Florida's World-Class Scientists & Professionals are Ready

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than 20 million residents and 137 million tourists each year, Florida is simply a place where life is better.

Unfortunately, we share the Sunshine State with more than 80 species of mosquitoes.

Known as the world's deadliest animal, mosquitoes also love Florida, and carry deadly diseases like malaria, West Nile virus, and dengue fever.

"Many of the same things that draw people to Florida, such as our year-round tropical weather, also bring mosquitoes," said Richard Weaver, president of the Florida Mosquito Control Association, (FMCA). "Sound science and around-the-clock surveillance has kept our residents, tourists, and businesses safe."

This week is Florida Mosquito Control Awareness Week, highlighting the incredible science, training and resources dedicated to combating the world's most dangerous animal.

Mosquitoes are responsible for more human deaths than any another animal, killing nearly a quarter of a million people globally each year. Mosquitoes also kill livestock and domestic animals, inflicting damage on agriculture and economies.

Last year, south Florida counties saw the largest dengue fever outbreak in more than 75 years. Similarly, malaria was locally transmitted in the state for the first time in more than 20 years.

With experts predicting a severe hurricane season this year, bringing standing water for millions of mosquitoes to breed, the work of mosquito control professionals is more critical than ever.

Formed more than 100 years ago, the FMCA has helped scientists and entomologists battle mosquitoes and educate the public about the multitude of dangerous diseases transmitted via a mosquito bite.

Florida's mosquito control efforts focus on scientific discovery and inquiry, front-line deployment of personnel and technology, and a strong network of professionals sharing best practices and experiences.

For the 67 mosquito control programs in the state, the battle against mosquitoes and the diseases they carry is an evolving challenge, particularly due to the issue of insecticide resistance and disease outbreaks. To address this, innovative approaches are being adopted across various regions, showcasing the importance of advancing mosquito control methods.

The Florida Keys Mosquito Control District has embarked on a partnership with Oxitec, deploying genetically altered mosquitoes as a groundbreaking strategy to decrease mosquito numbers.

Similarly, both Lee County and Anastasia Mosquito Control Districts are experimenting with releasing sterilized male mosquitoes into the wild, aiming to curb population growth through failed breeding attempts.

Hernando County's program received funding to establish a lab equipped with advanced PCR technology for mosquito-borne disease testing, similar to the PCR test currently used for Covid detection.

And districts like Collier and Manatee are at the forefront of testing new methods for adult mosquito management, exploring new insecticides and best management practices.

Because of efforts like these, Florida is an international leader in bringing together world-class experts and researchers to share cutting-edge mosquito control techniques.

Last month, the world's top scientific minds in the field met in St. Augustine at the 19th Arbovirus Surveillance and Mosquito Control Workshop, sharing best practices, new scientific breakthroughs, and innovative technologies in the field of mosquito control.

More than 300 attendees from five continents came to the three-day meeting. Topics included resistance to insecticides, invasive mosquitoes, outbreaks of Dengue fever, the use of artificial intelligence in mosquito surveillance, and much more.

Speakers came from around the world, including China, Colombia, India, Mali, Switzerland and Taiwan.

"It is a true honor to host these passionate, dedicated professionals in Florida," said Dr. Rui-De Xue, AMCD Executive Director. "We are committed to not only learning from each other but educating the public about the dangers of mosquitoes and the many ways to prevent them which is an essential part of mosquito control," Xue said.

