As published in Prospect News, D.F. King & Co., Inc., has been ranked the number one information agent in liability management for U.S. markets

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth consecutive year, D.F. King & Co., Inc. (D.F. King) celebrates the company's number one ranking among information agents for U.S. markets by Prospect News's 2024 Liability Management Rankings.

D.F. King strongly exceeded the market shares of all other information agents for the U.S. market, completing 133 transactions totaling $98.38 billion for a 46.37% market share.

With 80 years of experience, D.F. King has solidified its position as the leading information agent in liability management by leveraging technological investments and offering comprehensive services. This sustained investment in resources and capabilities has driven D.F. King's industry-leading performance, as measured by deal volume nationally.

Managed by a team of seasoned experts, D.F. King's exceptional technology suite includes an elaborate proprietary database and detailed analytical capabilities. The platform produces sophisticated situational analyses, formulating solutions designed to provide clients with superior outcomes. D.F. King's service portfolio includes strategic advisory services, consulting, proxy solicitation and information agent solutions — all designed to help companies succeed in an evolving corporate governance landscape.

"We're exceptionally proud to continue to lead the industry in these types of transactions and to provide unparalleled service to our clients and advisors," said Kristian Klein, Senior Managing Director at D.F. King. "Our team takes great pride in being the partner of choice for so many exceptional companies."

"The team works tirelessly every day for our clients and we're pleased to see their efforts recognized with this top ranking," added Tom Germinario, Senior Managing Director of D.F. King. "2024 was an exceptional year and we look forward to achieving even greater success with our clients in 2025 and beyond."

As trusted advisors, EQ employs high-level strategic analysis, experience-based guidance and customized solutions to provide companies with greater knowledge per share. The team at D.F. King leverages deep industry experience, working closely with clients and its advisors to tailor flexible solutions that meet their specific needs.

"The D.F. King team had a tremendous year and their continued success is an inspiration to all of us," said Jo Palmer, EQ U.S.'s President and CEO. "Our clients deserve the best and with the D.F. King team, they receive it every time."

About D.F. King

At D.F. King, an EQ company, we leverage our unique depth and diversity of experience to deliver high-level advisory services, custom reporting, securityholder outreach programs and educational strategies to each client. D.F. King provides high-level advisory services in contested solicitations and proactive solutions for all corporate governance needs. Services include proxy solicitation; shareholder profile analysis; proxy advisory firm consulting; M&A, information agent services to equity and debt markets; corporate governance and executive compensation consulting; and call center services. Learn more at dfking.com.

About EQ

EQ are specialists in helping you better understand and manage the ownership of your company through critical events across the corporate lifecycle. As trusted advisors, we provide strategic insight and operations expertise through our core business units in Private Company Services, Transfer Agent Services, Employee Plan Solutions and Proxy Services. Globally we serve 6,700 clients (48% of the FTSE 100 UK and 35% of the S&P 500), with over 30 million shareholders, through 6,500 employees in 5 markets around the world. Learn more at equiniti.com/us.

Contact:

Sara Walsh, Chief Marketing Officer, EQ

[email protected]

SOURCE Equiniti Trust Company, LLC.