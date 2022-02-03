As Quarterly Cloud Spending Jumps to Over $50B, Microsoft Looms Larger in Amazon's Rear Mirror

With most of the major cloud providers having now released their earnings data for Q4, Synergy estimates that quarterly cloud infrastructure service revenues (including IaaS, PaaS and hosted private cloud services) were $50.7 billion, with trailing twelve-month revenues reaching $178 billion. Public IaaS and PaaS services account for the bulk of the market and those grew by 38% in Q4. The dominance of the major cloud providers is even more pronounced in public cloud, where the top three control 71% of the market. Geographically, the cloud market continues to grow strongly in all regions of the world.

"It is a strong testimony to the value and attractiveness of cloud services that the 2021 market growth rate actually exceeded 2020 growth, despite the enormous scale that has already been achieved. Enterprises are now spending twice as much on cloud services as they spend on their own data centers," said John Dinsdale, a Chief Analyst at Synergy Research Group. "Meanwhile the battle for market share is getting more interesting. Amazon continues to lead by a wide margin, but Microsoft, Google and Alibaba all continue to grow more rapidly. Microsoft's market share is making impressive gains and is now just eleven percentage points behind Amazon. The rising tide continues to lift all boats, but some are being lifted more swiftly than others."

