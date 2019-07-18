As Ride Sharing Services Integrate into Medicare Advantage Plans, Only 27% of Plan Beneficiaries Are Aware That Transportation to Routine Appointments is Covered

"Some plans have been aggressive at loading up with ancillary services," said Bryce Williams, CEO of HealthMine. "Beyond covering ride-sharing, some are including reimbursement for assistance at home such as cooking or light cleaning, at-home food deliveries and nutrition assistance, or respite care for caregivers. And we expect telemedicine to be a 'must have' for plans – certainly by 2021."

The new benefits are increasingly important as health insurance migrates from fee-for-service medicine to value-based care. Critical is that quality care is delivered for the greatest bang for the buck. Getting a person to an appointment for a routine physical can help beneficiaries be compliant. With CMS requirements for Star ratings, it means that ride-sharing can play a key role in plan performance.

Added Williams, "It turns out that for 2020, transportation benefits may be a leading motivator to transport some Medicare Advantage beneficiaries to a new plan – and, even more important, it can help beneficiaries show up at appointments on time with less anxiety."

Other results show that six in ten respondents said that free benefits that match health needs would be a motivator to choose that plan. When asked, more than 75 percent of respondents said that expenses for non-emergency rides to medical appointments "maybe" or should be covered.

About the Survey

The 2019 HealthMine Medicare Survey queried 800 insured age 65+ consumers with a chronic condition who are enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan in May 2019. Data were collected via an opt-in panel. The margin of error was three percent (3%). Dynata, a world leader in providing first-party data contributed by consumers and business professionals, fielded the survey.

