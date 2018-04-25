As Rwanda Tourism Expands, Travel Documentary Debuts In New York

The film features Greenberg's weeklong travels through Rwanda, led by the ultimate guide – President Kagame – showcasing the visual gems and extraordinary diversity that Rwanda has to offer. Together, the two went gorilla trekking through Volcanoes National Park, jet-skied in Lake Kivu, explored Nyungwe Forest National Park on an elevated canopy walkway, and saw a variety of wildlife during a safari through Akagera National Park.

In addition to being lauded for its natural attractions and wildlife – Rwanda is one of only three places where travelers can see the world's 880 remaining mountain gorillas in their natural habitat – the country is also recognized as one of Africa's most exciting new luxury travel destinations. Indeed, Rwanda is witnessing exponential growth in its tourism revenues – from $200 million in 2010 to above $400 million in 2016.

Addressing a packed house at the Guggenheim, President Kagame noted that: "I am pleased to have had the opportunity to be Peter Greenberg's guide in this film, and to show a wider audience what Rwanda has to offer."

President Kagame went on to say, "The goal of tourism and conservation in Rwanda is not only to increase visitor and revenue numbers, but also to ensure that the benefits are both sustainable and shared by all our people."

Greenberg noted, "What an amazing transformation Rwanda has had as a country, and what a special opportunity for me — and my audience – to see Rwanda through the eyes of its President."

"Rwanda: The Royal Tour" premieres on April 26th on PBS stations.

