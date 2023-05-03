As Severe Weather Leaves Millions Without Power, RUNHOOD Provides Clean Energy Alternative

With twisters and tornadoes wreaking historic of havoc across the country, RUNHOOD's portable power stations are in demand

WALNUT, Calif., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This year's severe weather season is shaping up to be one of the worst on record, with power outages spiking into the millions. As backup power sources become essential for Americans in vulnerable regions, RUNHOOD's groundbreaking line of portable power stations, banks, and generators are becoming emergency kits mainstays.

RUNHOOD portable power stations provide peace-of-mind during severe weather season.

Through April, nearly 500 confirmed twisters have touched down in the United States, with tornadoes reported coast-to-coast from California to Delaware and border to border from Wisconsin to Texas. Severe weather has knocked out power to over 1 million people this year, some having to go days before the grid was restored.

The National Weather Service offers these tips to stay prepared for severe storms.

Keep a supply of non-perishable food and bottled water on hand

Prepare an emergency kit in advance

Charge your cell phone before severe weather occurs and be prepared to be without power for several hours

With breakthroughs in battery storage technology, battery-powered stations and generators are becoming an increasingly popular choice as a backup power source for homeowners during an emergency.

RUNHOOD's groundbreaking and award-winning design with removable, external batteries offers features that other battery-powered stations simply do not have, making it uniquely valuable to have at home when the weather is at its worst.

The batteries can be swapped out on-the-go while using the power station. As long as you have fresh, charged batteries on hand, you can continue to fuel the power station indefinitely.

You can also use the batteries themselves as power sources separate from the power station. Small, snap-on adapters give you incredibly portable power banks to charge your electric devices or even run small AC appliances.

Solar panel options turn power station into solar generator

Another feature offered exclusively by RUNHOOD is the ability to charge your batteries directly with clean, green solar power. Consumers can use their power stations at one location while charging spare batteries with RUNHOOD's 100-watt solar panel outside in the sunlight.

This exclusive feature is exceptionally useful during extended power outages giving customers power when they need it most.

Newest power station available now through a Kickstarter campaign

The new Rallye 1200 Pro with 1200 watts of output power and nine outputs to charge a variety of devices and appliances was introduced to the market in April 2023 through a crowdsourced Kickstarter campaign . It will soon be available online and through RUNHOOD's Amazon store .

About RUNHOOD

RUNHOOD is a cutting-edge manufacturer of portable power solutions, combining revolutionary battery technology with innovative industrial design. Founded in 2021, RUNHOOD is the winner of a Golden Pin Design Award, a Red Dot Design Award, and the iF Design Award.

For more information about RUNHOOD, visit www.runhoodpower.com .

Media Contact:

Sarah Segal

917-868-3396

[email protected]

SOURCE RUNHOOD Power