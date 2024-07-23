As slow fashion recedes, recycled clothing brand sees growth driven by material and supply chain innovations

Everywhere Apparel supplies top brands with their uniquely sustainable clothes made from recycled cotton textile waste.

ST. LOUIS, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid a wave of closures affecting sustainable clothing brands, recycled clothing company Everywhere Apparel flourishes with its proprietary, biodegradable, recycled cotton fiber system and a first of its kind circular supply chain for cotton textiles. Founded in 2019 by Stanford entrepreneurs Maxwell Citron, Irys Kornbluth, and Nick Benavides, the venture-backed company, operating from Los Angeles and St. Louis, Mo., manufactures best-in-class sustainable clothing from cotton clothing textile waste streams. The company's singular sustainability profile positions them as a preferred apparel supplier and recycling services partner to some of the most iconic names in fashion and music. Among these high-profile partners are legacy luxury brand Coach , as well as timeless and contemporary music icons Bob Weir (Dead & Co.), Pond, Tame Impala . With consumer spending patterns shifting toward goods and services demonstrating transparent sustainability in response to climate-related risks, businesses and cultural institutions may find rare win-win-win strategies in circularity, benefiting consumers, the planet, and themselves.

Everywhere Apparel founder and current CTO, Maxwell Citron, emphasizes this idea, urging others to advance circularity in their industries, saying, "We need solutions like what Everywhere Apparel provides to ensure another 100 years of life on Earth. It's necessary to create circular products to hit global emission goals in the immediate future. And sustainable clothing is a key piece of the puzzle." Continuing, he expands beyond sustainable fashion, noting that "Our approach can be readily applied to almost any commodity. By leveraging available QR and NFC tracking technology along with pre-existing capital infrastructure and equipment to make small interventions in supply chains, it's not just possible but imperative that we create maximally sustainable solutions at maximum scale in any industry, whether agriculture, building materials, consumer products, etc."

While strongly supporting broad adoption of circularity, Everywhere Apparel focuses on strengthening its position among sustainable clothing brands through relationships that advance core capabilities. Among top priorities are expanding their library of proprietary materials beyond flagship recycled cotton fibers, CirCot™ and BioBlend™, and finalizing efforts to establish an entirely North American supply chain.

Again, Citron says, "We work with groups like Textile Exchange to test and certify that the materials in each garment we produce align 100% with their rigorous Global Recycled Standard. On the supply chain side, our Climate Neutral certification by the Change Climate Project transparently shows how we are offsetting any small amounts of carbon our supply chain may produce."

Additional announcements regarding partnerships, sustainability, and materials are forthcoming.

Everywhere Apparel produces recycled cotton T-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, and other sustainable clothes that solve the waste and wasteful processes of the fashion industry. Our first of its kind, circular textile-to-textile supply chain creates and accelerates systemic change at scale toward transparent sustainability. As innovators in material science, sustainable design, and brand storytelling, we proudly offer circularity as a service to clean the planet one T-shirt at a time.

SOURCE Everywhere Apparel