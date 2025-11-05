As SNAP Benefits Stall, Philly Law Firm Calls on PA Businesses to Step Up and Support Local Food Banks

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of Pennsylvania and New Jersey families facing food insecurity amid the federal government shutdown and suspension of vital Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, Dilworth Paxson LLP is contributing $50,000 to four local food banks and encouraging other law firms and businesses to join the effort.

The firm's donation will be distributed among:

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) Food Allergy Pantry - $10,000

Share Food Program - $10,000

The Food Bank of South Jersey - $10,000

Philabundance - $20,000

HOW LAW FIRMS AND THE BUSINESS COMMUNITY CAN HELP: To support these organizations directly, visit https://give2.chop.edu/, https://www.sharefoodprogram.org,https://foodbanksj.org/ or https://www.philabundance.org/.

Any amount is welcome. Monetary donations enable food banks to purchase fresh food and essential items at wholesale prices and meet specific community needs. Even small donations make a significant impact in keeping Pennsylvania and New Jersey families fed during the shutdown.

"No parent should have to wonder where their child's next meal will come from," said Chairman of Dilworth Paxson, Lawrence McMichael. "These organizations are the backbone of our region's response to hunger, and we hope our contribution not only fills shelves but also inspires others in the business community to act. Together, we can ensure no child, senior, or family goes hungry during this uncertain time."

About 1 in 8 Americans – 42 million – rely on SNAP benefits, according to recent data, including more than 800,000 New Jersey residents and nearly 2 million Pennsylvanians. Those at risk of going hungry in Pennsylvania include more than 713,000 children and 697,000 older adults.

With food assistance benefits currently interrupted, food banks are experiencing unprecedented demand. Community leaders, including Governor Josh Shapiro and Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker, have been vocal in urging local support efforts to bridge the gap. Dilworth Paxson's initiative underscores the vital role private businesses can play in reinforcing the region's safety net.

"When people go hungry, entire communities suffer. This is a moment for collective responsibility," said McMichael. "If each of us steps in, even in a small way, we can make a profound difference for our neighbors."

