As Sober Curious and Alcohol Free Trend Gains Popularity in the US, Buonafide 0.0 Alcohol Free Italian Wines Makes its US Debut

SARASOTA, Fla., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Europeans are celebrating a movement as alcohol-free beverages have become increasingly popular while in the United States the demand for more diverse alcoholic free beverages is increasing with the popularity of the "Sober Curious" movement and consumers seeking an alternative healthy option to alcohol.

Buonafide Foods announced today the introduction of a new product line, Buonafide 0.0, Totally Alcohol Free Italian Wines, catering to the demand by consumers who are seeking a totally alcohol free wine.

Buonafide 0.0 Alcohol Free Italian Wines

CEO, Michael Yourison states, "Buonafide 0.0 Alcohol Free Italian Wines are produced in traditional wine making methods with the exception that the alcohol is removed through a reverse osmosis process. The wines maintain their organoleptic healthy benefits while offering over 50% less calories than regular wine and significantly less sugar than competing non-alcoholic wines. The wines are not sweet and are described by Italy's Top Sommelier from 2016 Maurizio Dante Filippi, as fresh and clean. Wines are exceptional as an aperitif or paired with food. In addition, the increasing demand for alcohol free beverages in the US continues to gain momentum and Buonafide 0.0 Alcohol Free Italian Wines provides those who cannot or have chosen not to consume alcohol a healthy alternative."

Buonafide 0.0 Alcohol Free Italian Wines are produced and imported direct from the Italian Alps region of Alto Adige and are available direct to consumers from US Importer, Buonafide Foods at: www.buonafidefoods.com as well as selected retailers and distributors in the US.

About Buonafide Foods

Buonafide Foods celebrates 10th Year Anniversary this year continuing the company's commitment to support small farmers and producers committed to sustainable agriculture through the import of Healthy Italian Foods and Alcohol Free Wine Beverages. Buonafide Foods personally meets with producers touring and discussing all facets of production process, verifying statements and lab analysis ensuring customers an authentic verifiable Italian experience from farm to table. For more information visit: www.buonafidefoods.com or follow on Instagram and Facebook.

Contact: Michael Yourison/CEO

E-Mail: 216712@email4pr.com

Phone: 941 201 9240

www.buonafidefoods.com

SOURCE Buonafide Foods

Related Links

http://www.buonafidefoods.com

