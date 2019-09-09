As Solar Energy Booms In South Carolina, POWERHOME Solar Expands Operations

COLUMBIA, S.C., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- POWERHOME Solar (POWERHOME) is no stranger to the Palmetto State, having installed solar panels for customers there since 2016. Today, the company announced the opening of an office in the Columbia, S.C., area, located at 2109 Landmark Drive in Cayce, S.C.

To expand its South Carolina workforce, POWERHOME plans to hire up to 100 people in the coming months in the areas of sales, installation and administrative functions. Walk-in interviews for sales representatives are planned for Sept. 13 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Cayce office, and interviews for installers will take place throughout the week starting in the afternoon on Sept. 9. Those interested should send an email to cwoods@powerhome.com, or they can apply for jobs at: http://powerhome.com/solar-jobs.

POWERHOME designs, permits, sells, finances, installs, maintains and monitors solar energy systems and panels for residential and commercial applications. The company works with homeowners and businesses to create custom rooftop or ground-mounted solar systems that generate renewable energy, lower electric bills and reduce carbon footprints.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration notes that residential customers in South Carolina pay an average of nearly $141 a month on their power bill, in large part because many homes in the state use electricity to both cool and heat their homes. That average bill amount is third highest in the nation, behind only Hawaii and Alabama.

POWERHOME uses American-made panels from a manufacturer in Washington, and each of the panels generate about 36 kWh per month. A basic home installation will reduce grid energy consumption by an average of 60-80 percent, saving South Carolina customers an average of nearly $100 per month.

Currently, South Carolina ranks 17th in the U.S. in solar energy usage with its 780.7 megawatts of solar energy installed. In May, new legislation lifted the state's cap on net metering, encouraging more consumers to consider investing in solar panels.

"South Carolina gets more than five peak hours of sunlight per day. This is more than enough light to generate electricity needed to power a home," said POWERHOME CEO Jayson Waller. "Consumers are tired of spikes in utility bills and want alternatives to cheaper, cleaner energy. Installing solar panels costs roughly the same amount as a utility bill, but once the financing term ends, the energy is completely free."

Additionally, current tax credits reinforce that solar energy is a sound decision. Through 2019, the U.S. federal government offers a 30 percent tax incentive on newly installed solar systems.

About POWERHOME Solar

POWERHOME Solar is an American company specializing in solar energy and roofing services. The company launched in 2015 in Mooresville, N.C., and today has more than 650 employees. It is the No. 1 residential rooftop provider of solar energy solutions in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, western Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Virginia, and is ranked No. 100 on the 2019 Inc. 500 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America – the second time the company has made this prestigious list. For more information, visit www.powerhome.com.

