As Some Underlying Causes of Employee Burnout Begin to Ease, Shifting to Hybrid Work Models Could Increase Workforce Stress

"Many employees are embracing the benefits of hybrid work models – from more flexibility to decreased commuting time," says Melissa Jezior, president and chief executive officer of Eagle Hill Consulting. "But it's important to remember that this is a dramatic and consequential change in how we work. Any workplace changes left unmanaged can lead to unnecessary stress and anxiety. The challenge for employers is to develop, implement, and monitor multi-dimensional solutions that ensure hybrid work environments don't have the unintended consequence of contributing to employee burnout."

New research from Eagle Hill Consulting, Hybrid Work Models Should Consider Employee Burnout, provides five approaches employers can consider to manage a return to the workplace and hybrid work models:

Manage return to the workplace, whatever shape it takes, as the enormous change that it is . Key leaders should develop a cohesive change management plan that will result in a seamless transition for employees.

. Key leaders should develop a cohesive change management plan that will result in a seamless transition for employees. Build flexibility into hybrid work models . The vast majority of employees (84 percent) say that increased flexibility alleviates burnout.

. The vast majority of employees (84 percent) say that increased flexibility alleviates burnout. Optimize workforce capacity and balance workloads . Data driven approaches can help ensure teams have the right people in the right place and the right time.

. Data driven approaches can help ensure teams have the right people in the right place and the right time. Equip team leads to create cohesive "work anywhere" teams . One quarter of employees say that not feeling connected to colleagues is a source of stress.

. One quarter of employees say that not feeling connected to colleagues is a source of stress. Promote a culture of health and well-being. Seventy-eight percent of employees indicate that better health and wellness initiatives have a positive impact on burnout.

Data in the new report is based upon a new workforce survey from Eagle Hill Consulting conducted by Ipsos from August 11-16, 2021. The 2021 Eagle Hill Consulting COVID-19 Workforce Burnout Survey included 1,010 respondents from a random sample of employees across the United States. The survey polled respondents on burnout and retention in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eagle Hill Consulting LLC is a woman-owned business that provides unconventional management consulting services in the areas of Strategy & Performance, Talent, and Change. The company's expertise in delivering innovative solutions to unique challenges spans across the private, public, and nonprofit sectors, from financial services to healthcare to media & entertainment. Eagle Hill has offices in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, Boston, MA and Seattle, WA. More information is available at www.eaglehillconsulting.com.

