As Spring Arrives, Concrete Paver Industry Association Provides Contractor Selection Tips for Homeowners

Homeowners in the United States and Canada are projected to purchase and install more than 500 million square feet of concrete pavers in 2018, according to industry sales statistics. When properly installed and maintained, these projects provide years of outdoor enjoyment.

"Concrete paver projects are best built by professional contractors specializing in segmental pavement construction," said Kendall Anderegg, ICPI Board Chair. "Their training and experience, accompanied by the right equipment and materials, enable them to complete high-quality jobs quickly and safely. That's why ICPI and its manufacturer members sponsor education courses around the country to help installers achieve ICPI certification and learn installation best practices."

To be an ICPI Certified Concrete Paver Installer, these professionals have:

Completed the ICPI Concrete Paver Installer Course

Passed the course examination

Learned industry best installation practices

Documented significant concrete paver installation work experience

Renewed their certification every two years by participating in continuing education courses

Consumers can find ICPI Contractor Members who employ certified installers by using the search engine on www.concretepavers.org.

In addition, ICPI recommends asking contractors the following five key questions:

How many years have you been installing pavers?

Can you provide references from recent and past concrete paver projects?

Do you have a project portfolio and letters of recommendation about previous projects?

Will you provide a detailed description of what will be done in the proposal? (The proposal should include start and completion dates, demolition and excavation, base and paving materials, base thickness and installation.)

Will you install the job per ICPI best practice guidelines and warrant the workmanship of the installation? (ICPI best practices are the industry's technical resources often used by manufacturers and contractors.)

For additional concrete paver benefits information, design ideas, links to manufacturers' websites, and information about installation and maintenance best practices, homeowners should visit www.concretepavers.org.

ICPI is the trade association representing the growing industry of segmental concrete pavement systems in the United States and Canada. ICPI is the authority for concrete pavers, which are universally recognized as the best value for pavement systems. For more information, visit www.icpi.org.

