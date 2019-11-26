As Stakeholder Capitalism Becomes Mainstream, Torrey Project Seeks Funding to Continue its "Action Leadership"
Nov 26, 2019, 15:42 ET
2019 Stakeholder Capitalism Goes Mainstream
Stakeholder capitalism is the concept of doing business in a way that benefits all stakeholders, including employees, suppliers, partners, shareholders and customers as well as the environment, local communities, and society at large. Today, it is finally becoming mainstream.
In August, 2019, the Business Roundtable released a statement on the purpose of a corporation where 181 CEOs of America's leading companies pledged to do business in a way that benefits all stakeholders. This month, Vistage, a network of high-performing CEOs throughout the US, released a report on how to build a conscious corporate culture. These actions show that CEO's are finally starting to see that a stakeholder approach to business really is best for people, planet, and profits.
Torrey Project's Action Leadership
Even before CEOs took these notable first steps toward stakeholder capitalism, thought leaders like Ed Freeman and Raj Sisodia and "action leaders" like Torrey Project were already hard at work.
Since Torrey Project's launch in Feb, 2019, accomplishments have been numerous:
- The Torrey Project Incubator for stakeholder-focused entrepreneurs has graduated two cohorts (May and Sept 2019) totaling 15 entrepreneurs.
- Serving underserved entrepreneurial populations: 100% of the September cohort attendees were either entrepreneurs of color or female founders. Two members commuted across the US-Mexico border to attend.
- Local Teaching Opportunities Torrey Project's CEO, David Ferran, has been a keynote speaker at locales including the University of San Diego, Startup San Diego, and San Diego Leaders 2020 among others.
- International Teaching Opportunities: Torrey Project partnered with USD and the San Diego Diplomacy Council to teach stakeholder theory to delegations from Russia, Mexico, Uruguay, and Germany.
- International Fellows: Torrey Project partnered with the US Department of State's Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative (YSEALI) Program to host a YSEALI fellow from Myanmar.
- Torrey Project's Independent Research show that stakeholder-focused companies earned double the returns of the S&P 500.
Torrey Project has become the "Action Leader" for Stakeholder-Focused business, turning thought leaders' theories into concrete action benefiting entrepreneurs, communities, and the world.
As a startup 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, Torrey Project relies on donations from generous donors. Torrey Project recently launched a fundraising campaign, seeking to raise $250K to fund its 2020 operations.
