As States Crack Down on Salon Waste and Clients Demand Cleaner Services, a New Book Shows Owners How to Build Non-Toxic, Sustainable, and Profitable Businesses

Changeworthy: How to Build a Salon That Honors People & Planet offers a proven 90-day roadmap to meet new health, safety, and sustainability standards-turning client demand and regulatory pressure into loyalty, referrals, and profit.

WARRENTON, Va., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Across the beauty industry, "clean and accountable" has shifted from niche to norm. With more than 40% of shoppers prioritizing safer ingredients and states such as California enforcing waste regulations under SB 1383, salon owners face a new era of client expectations and compliance pressure. Changeworthy: How to Build a Salon that Honors People and Planet, by hairstylist, educator, and certified master neuro coach Jacquelyn Rodriguez, offers the first comprehensive roadmap for salons ready to meet that demand-without sacrificing profit or burning out.

Jacquelyn Rodriguez Changeworthy

"Clean beauty isn't just a trend-it's the new baseline," said Rodriguez, founder of the Holistic Salon Academy. "Salons that make it part of their everyday systems will lead the next era of loyalty and growth."

Rodriguez has been doing hair for nearly three decades and has owned Enlightened Styles Salon & Head Spa in Warrenton, VA for 14 years-long before clean beauty entered the mainstream. After years of recurring headaches, breathing issues, and skin irritation linked to toxic salon products, she made the difficult decision to leave a profitable traditional salon and start over with safer materials and methods. With fewer than five weeks to relocate and no savings, she rebuilt from the ground-up, proving that health, sustainability, and profitability can coexist.

Why This Matters Now

Salon waste is under increasing scrutiny. North American salons discard more than 110,000 pounds of aluminum foils daily, contributing to 421,000 pounds of total waste, according to Green Circle Salons. California's SB 1383 now mandates organics collection and enforcement for businesses, with similar rules spreading nationwide.

At the same time, the consumer shift is undeniable. A Forbes study found 44% of 18-36-year-olds say sustainability and ethics are "very important" in beauty and wellness purchases, with Gen Z and Millennials over-indexing on safety and transparency. This preference is reshaping how salons earn trust, loyalty, and referrals.

Inside Changeworthy

Built from Rodriguez's own experience and refined through coaching salon owners nationwide, Changeworthy blends story, mindset, and systems into a practical, 90-day rollout framework. Readers learn how to:

Set clean standards: Identify safer ingredients and vet product claims with confidence.

Communicate change: Lead team and client conversations that inspire trust, not overwhelm.

Implement and grow: Start small, measure progress, and turn momentum into repeat business and referrals.

The book also includes access to an online portal with downloadable workbooks, calculators, and a free Sustainable Salon Masterclass, helping owners apply the concepts step-by-step.

By the Numbers

44% of 18-36-year-olds rank sustainability/ethics as highly important in beauty purchases (Forbes)

40%+ of beauty shoppers prioritize natural or safer ingredients (CAS)

421,000 lbs/day of salon waste generated in North America (Green Circle Salons)

SB 1383 requires California businesses to comply with organics collection and disposal (CalRecycle)

A 5-point lift in customer retention can increase profits by 25-95% (Harvard Business Review)

Changeworthy is available October 21 in paperback, with ebook and audiobook editions to follow. Early buyers receive exclusive access to the Sustainable Salon Masterclass and online tool portal.

Learn more at https://www.changeworthybook.com/book.

Media kit (cover, headshots, excerpt, press PDF): cleanbeautybiz.com/press

About the Author

Jacquelyn Rodriguez is a salon owner, educator, and master neuro coach. At her Enlightened Styles Salon & Head Spa in Warrenton, VA, she pioneered low-toxic services, refill systems, and waste reduction practices. She founded the Holistic Salon Academy, hosts The Impactful Salon Owner Podcast, and co-founded the Green Beauty Community, a nonprofit supporting sustainable salon education.

Media Contact

[email protected] | 703-594-9723

SOURCE Jacquelyn Rodriquez