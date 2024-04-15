As storm season begins, Duke Energy reminds public to move over, slow down as they approach utility crews working along the roadside

During storm season, additional Duke Energy crews may be on the roads to repair damaged power lines or infrastructure

Speeding and distracted driving are the leading contributing factors in vehicle accidents

National Work Zone Awareness Week is April 15-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the start of the 2024 storm season approaches, Duke Energy reminds the public that crews and other utility personnel often work along roadways maintaining and repairing power lines and other utility infrastructure.

Duke Energy crews are often found working just about anywhere to keep the lights on for customers and communities safe. That work often requires Duke Energy teams to work alongside a roadway, or in some cases, it may be necessary to close a lane(s) of traffic. When work requires creating a work zone, it is important that the public take steps to protect themselves and those working.

"We expect to see an increase in the need for our crews to be out responding to storm repairs and with that comes risk. Every single driver can reduce that risk by paying close attention and reducing distractions while on the road," said Jessica Bednarcik, senior vice president of Enterprise Safety and Generation Services. "At Duke Energy, we have a comprehensive safety program to protect our crews working along the road, but cones and signs won't stop a distracted driver. We're reminding motorists to approach roadside workers with caution. It could save a life."

Beyond keeping the lights on, Duke Energy crews also play a key role in power grid improvement projects that are helping modernize and strengthen Duke Energy's system. This includes protection against storms and other impacts, making the grid more reliable and resilient, as well as integrating new and cleaner energy technologies. All of the work is to benefit customers and communities.

Tips for Driving Safely in Work Zones

Stay alert and minimize distractions: Don't text, talk or adjust controls.

Expect the unexpected: Normal speed limits may be reduced, traffic lanes may be changed, and workers may be nearby.

Slow down: Speeding is the major cause of work zone crashes.

Don't tailgate: The most common work zone crash is the rear-end collision.

Maintain traffic flow by merging as soon as possible.

Pay attention to signs: Warning signs help keep you and other drivers safe.

Obey road crew flaggers: The trained flagger knows what is best for traffic safety.

