AS STRATEGIC RISKS INTENSIFY, SOCIETY FOR GEOPOLITICS APPOINTS TWO LEADERS TO ADVISORY BOARD

New advisory board members expand the Society's leadership in intelligence, strategic analysis, and applied geopolitics.

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society for Geopolitics (S4GEO) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Angela "Angie" Lewis and Mr. Kieran O'Leary to its Advisory Board.

Dr. Lewis is a former senior CIA officer, Senior Advisor for Training and Consulting at Sibylline, and a lecturer in the Johns Hopkins University MS in Intelligence Analysis program.

Angela Lewis, Senior Advisor, Sibylline Kieran O’Leary, Senior Director, Emergent Risk International

Mr. Kieran O'Leary is Senior Director of Intelligence & Analysis at Emergent Risk International, ERI, and previously served in Australia's foreign policy, defense, and intelligence community.

Advisory Board Chairman & President of S4GEO, Rodger Baker, says the ability to understand how global events intersect and influence one another has become an imperative for any business, regardless of its global footprint. "Organizations today face a world that is more interconnected and fast-moving than ever. Dr. Lewis and Mr. Kieran O'Leary have worked at the highest levels of intelligence, national security, and foreign policy. Their experience will help the Society challenge assumptions, sharpen analysis, and foster informed discussion."

Interest in geopolitics has grown dramatically, but increased attention does not necessarily produce better understanding. A recent survey found that only 15% of organizations have dedicated geopolitical intelligence capability, revealing a significant gap between awareness of global risk and the capacity to analyze and respond to it. Without rigorous methods and professional standards, analysis can become reactive, anecdotal, or driven by headlines. The Society for Geopolitics (S4GEO) advances the discipline of applied geopolitics by bringing together practitioners, scholars, policymakers, and business leaders to improve how geopolitical analysis is developed, taught, and applied.

Kieran O'Leary joined ERI in 2020 and has previously worked in foreign policy, defense strategy and intelligence for the Australian government, focusing on the Indo-Pacific region and the Australia-US alliance, including postings to the Australian Embassy in Jakarta and US Pacific Command Headquarters in Hawaii.

Kieran has master's degrees in international relations and defense strategy, the latter from the Indonesian Defense University, where he was the first foreign student to graduate as valedictorian from an Indonesian military school.

Dr. Angela "Angie" Lewis is an intelligence advisor, educator, and researcher with more than 20 years of experience spanning the CIA and private-sector intelligence leadership. She currently serves as Senior Advisor, Training & Consulting at Sibylline, where she helps organizations strengthen intelligence capabilities, analytic tradecraft, and decision-making. Previously, she served as a Senior Targeting Officer with the Central Intelligence Agency and held intelligence leadership and executive roles at The Walt Disney Company, Salesforce, Creative Artists Agency, and Nisos.

Angie teaches intelligence courses at Georgetown University, Johns Hopkins University, the University of Cincinnati, and the University of New Hampshire. She is also the host of The Unknown Knowns podcast and co-author of the forthcoming Private Sector Intelligence, to be published by Georgetown University Press.

Angie holds a Ph.D. in Global Leadership from Pepperdine University, an M.A. in International Relations from American University, and dual bachelor's degrees from the University of Cincinnati. She serves on the Board of Directors and Education Committee of AIRIP and is Vice Chair of the ASIS Intelligence Standards Steering Committee. Her work is driven by a passion for advancing the intelligence profession through education, research, and mentorship.

When she's not teaching, writing, or recording her podcast, Angie can usually be found with a book in hand, traveling, scuba diving, taking her golden retriever Nala to the beach, cheering on her daughter from the tennis sidelines, or enthusiastically convincing others that great cheese is worth planning an entire trip around.

SOURCE S4GEO