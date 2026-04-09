S4GEO ANNOUNCES ITS ADVISORY BOARD

NEW YORK, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S4GEO is pleased to announce the formation of its Advisory Board, which will support its mission to advance the practice of applied geopolitics. The Advisory Board will contribute to strengthening best practices, cultivating methodologies, and promoting geopolitical analysis within business, investment, and policy communities.

Rodger Baker will serve as Chairman of the S4GEO Advisory Board and continue to lead the organization's efforts: "I'm excited to see our board taking shape, bringing together a wide array of experience in both producing and using geopolitical intelligence in the business world. This diverse group will help forward S4GEO's mission of bridging the gap between analytical frameworks and business decision-making, improving the field of applied geopolitics and assisting businesses in navigating a complex world system."

The inaugural Advisory Board brings together nine leaders from across the geopolitical risk and strategic analysis community:

Kate Gerdes, Integrated Supply Chain Strategy, Risk and M&A Executive, at Philips is a seasoned supply chain executive with more than 20 years of experience leading complex, global supply chain organizations, and large-scale transformations. She currently leads the integrated supply chain strategy for Philips, with a focus on strengthening enterprise resilience, localization and proactively navigating geopolitical risk, including tariff strategies and mitigations.

Kate holds an MBA in Supply Chain Management from Penn State University and is a Certified Supply Chain Management Professional. She is recognized as a collaborative and strategic leader who brings a forward-looking perspective to solving critical business challenges while delivering measurable value and an enhanced client experience.

She resides in Alpharetta, Georgia with her husband and four children and enjoys cooking and spending time outdoors.

Matt Gertken is Chief Geopolitical and US Political Strategist at BCA Research, the world's leading independent investment research company since 1949. He often appears in global news media to discuss the macro and market impacts of geopolitical trends. Prior to joining BCA in 2015, he worked as Senior Analyst at Strategic Forecasting (Stratfor) and in multiple academic and publishing roles. He holds an MPhil from the University of Cambridge and PhD from the University of Texas at Austin.

Steven L. Johnston, Senior Adjunct Professorial Lecturer, School of International Service at American University is a leading authority on political risk analysis and mitigation with over 30 years of experience navigating complex global environments across the public, private, and academic sectors. As a Senior Adjunct Professorial Lecturer at American University's School of International Service, he developed and continues to teach pioneering graduate-level curricula in political risk analysis and forecasting. His passion continues to be the operationalization of proven approaches to political risk identification and mitigation to help investing companies be more competitive and resilient in the face of complex political risks. Professionally, Steven serves as a Managing Director at the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), where he administers political risk insurance and reinsurance portfolios across a global footprint. He holds an MBA from the Thunderbird School of Global Management and an MA from the University of Texas at Austin, combining academic rigor with deep practical expertise in emerging markets.

Rudolph Lohmeyer is a Senior Partner at Kearney and the Global Lead of Kearney Foresight Services. A recognized authority on strategic foresight, policy innovation, and international affairs, he advises global corporations, national governments, and multilateral institutions on long-term strategy. He previously served as the Senior Advisor for Long-Term Strategic Planning at the U.S. Department of State. He is a member of the Advisory Board of the World Economic Forum's Global Foresight Network.

Mr. Lohmeyer holds a BA from Stanford University, and an MBA and MPP in International Policy from the University of Chicago.

Sam Olsen is Chief Analyst at Sibylline and a widely published authority on China–Western relations, the Indo-Pacific, and the changing world order, with more than 25 years' experience across government, think tanks, and the private sector. He specialises in the use of AI and data modelling to generate actionable geopolitical insights. Formerly Head of the Adarga Research Institute and founder of the Evenstar Institute, he advises the British government and a range of Fortune 500 companies globally. Now based in the UK after a decade living in Asia, he is a regular lecturer at universities and military academies, was educated at Oxford University and Cass Business School, and is a former British Army intelligence officer and U.S. Senate Legislative Fellow on Chinese trade policy.

Mr. Punit Oza is Founder & Director, Maritime NXT and the current President & Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers, UK. Punit started his career in Dry Bulk Shipping over 30 years ago and has held senior management positions in some leading shipping companies including Precious Shipping, Noble Group & Torvald Klaveness, holding senior commercial positions in the group as well as head of Digital Transformation at Klaveness Dry Bulk.

Punit now runs Maritime NXT, Singapore, a platform dedicated to driving the "Next" in Maritime through training, teaching, mentoring, consulting & collaborating in commercial shipping & digital transformation space. Punit is a Senior Adjunct Fellow at Maritime & Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) Academy, an Affiliated Research Fellow at Singapore Management University (SMU) and a guest lecturer at various business schools lecturing on "Geopolitical Risks & their impact on Supply Chain and Trade Flows". He also regularly conducts customized Geo-Strategic workshops for Shipping & Trading Companies. Punit hosts a monthly podcast on the Geopolitics & Trade with Seatrade Maritime Podcast, interviewing prominent shipping, trade & technology leaders.

Punit holds a Masters in Shipping, Trade and Finance from Bayes (previously CASS) Business School, UK and a LLB and Post Graduate Diploma in Maritime Law from University of London.

Scott Siler is a seasoned political risk analyst, geopolitical strategist, and the founder of Exergy International, a consultancy specializing in political risk advisory and geopolitical consulting services. With over 15 years of experience, Scott has been instrumental in helping senior executives and government officials navigate complex international affairs, geo-economic challenges, and emerging global threats. In his academic role, Scott serves as an adjunct professor at The George Washington University's Elliott School of International Affairs, where he teaches Political Risk Analysis within the Security Studies Program. His commitment to education extends to his platform Political Risk Demystified, aimed at mentoring the next generation of geopolitical risk professionals.Scott holds an M.P.A. from Harvard Kennedy School, an M.B.A. from Georgetown University, a Certificate in International Studies from Johns Hopkins SAIS, and a B.A. from Gettysburg College. He is a Fellow of the Academy of Political Science, a member of the Intelligence and National Security Alliance (INSA), and sits on the Education Sub-Committee for the Association of International Risk and Intelligence Professionals (AIRIP).

You can learn more about S4GEO and join our list at our website www.s4geo.org.

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S4GEO, is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit, 501(c)3 organization, serving the public interest.

SOURCE S4GEO