As Student Debt Looms Threateningly in Borrowers' Minds, Ameritech Financial Illuminates Possible Solutions

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent survey from The Student Loan Report juxtaposed two disparate issues facing Americans today: student loans and hacking. The survey asked respondents about their perception of which issue was a bigger threat to the United States. For student loan borrowers, the threat of hacking was not as menacing as that of student loans. Federal student loans borrowers, however, have options that may quell some of their worries. Ameritech Financial, a document preparation company that helps student loan borrowers apply for repayment plans, reminds federal student loan borrowers that they may have more options than they think.

"It's clear that student debt is heavy on the minds of people who have to deal with it, but stress and worry are not necessarily inevitable for borrowers," said Tom Knickerbocker, Executive Vice President of Ameritech Financial. "Federal student loan borrowers who have found an optimal repayment setup show that even seemingly unbeatable loans are manageable."

The survey showed, however, that respondents in general (a mixed group of student loan borrowers and people without student loans) found student debt to be far less of a perceived threat than the borrowers-only group did. Respondents answered questions about student loans and three types of hacking; international cybersecurity was seen by most respondents as the bigger threat compared to student loans. However, the report notes, almost 17 percent of respondents thought loans were more threatening than international hacking incidents.

There are sadly no quick fixes for individual Americans to singlehandedly prevent foreign meddling into American affairs. But when it comes to federal student loans, individual borrowers are more empowered. Repayment programs offered by the Department of Education, for example, can be much more affordable options than the Standard repayment plan, thus making loans less financially burdensome for borrowers.

Ameritech Financial helps borrowers apply for these repayment plans and recertify enrollment on a yearly basis if the borrower wishes to remain in the plan. Ameritech Financial is a private company which is focused on helping borrowers maximize their resources to have a better repayment experience. Ameritech Financial is proud to offer effective, concrete support to thousands of clients nationwide.

"Student loans can loom as a big threat in the minds of borrowers, which is completely understandable," said Knickerbocker. "But solutions may put those worries to rest. Ameritech Financial can help borrowers get closer to those solutions."

About Ameritech Financial

Ameritech Financial is a private company located in Rohnert Park, California. Ameritech Financial has already helped thousands of consumers with financial analysis and student loan document preparation to apply for federal student loan repayment programs offered through the Department of Education.

Each Ameritech Financial telephone representative has received the Certified Student Loan Professional certification through the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators (IAPDA).

Ameritech Financial prides itself on its exceptional Customer Service.

