As Students Fall Behind Due to COVID, Here's How You Can Regain Control of Your Child's Education: Laurel Springs School

WEST CHESTER Pa., and OJAI, Calif., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Schools across the country have seen a dramatic rise in failing grades and disengaged students as the COVID-19 crisis rages on, but it's not too late for families to make a change. Laurel Springs School , a fully accredited online school serving students in kindergarten through grade 12, offers families dedicated support, a high-quality curriculum, and a personalized approach to learning that yields proven results —even in times of adversity.

Since the world came to screeching halt in March, thousands of families have come to Laurel Springs looking for answers. Of those inquiries that cited the COVID-19 crisis as the primary motivator in switching to Laurel Springs, more than 90% directly indicated that they had struggled with the transition to remote learning at their previous school.

"For those families who are feeling alone, stressed out, or unhappy with virtual schooling as a result of this crisis, we want you to know that there is a real, proven solution during these challenging times—and that there is a distinct difference between pandemic schooling and an authentic online education," said Megan O'Reilly Palevich, M.Ed., Head of School at Laurel Springs. "Our school has decades of experience in distance education, and Laurel Springs provides the essential tools and resources our students need, as well as the support that they deserve, in order to help them succeed academically."

Before the COVID-19 pandemic swept the globe, Anna Baker, 14, of Franklin, Tenn., never anticipated that she would leave her brick-and-mortar classrooms to attend an online school. However, the pandemic forced Baker and her family to reconsider their plans, ultimately leading them to enroll her at Laurel Springs in August.

"I'm going to school for three to four hours per day now and learning three times as much," said Baker. "I'm also learning in-depth about topics and understanding why and how things work. They make learning fun and less stressful: it's not like, 'I have to do so well on this quiz the first time, I have to stay up until 2 am studying.' If you don't understand something, you can email your teacher and they will help you until you do understand."

"At Laurel Springs, our mastery-based learning model places the focus on a student's foundational knowledge and affords them agency in their learning," said Alex Schroeder, M.Ed., Dean of Faculty at Laurel Springs. "This empowers them to spend time how and when they need to in order to achieve the goals they've set, which fits into the self-paced, flexible learning environment provided by Laurel Springs."

For Katelyn Capuano, 15, of Scarsdale, New York, the story looked a little different: she had always wanted to attend online school, but until this year, the timing had never been right. As a result of the pandemic, Capuano has been enrolled at Laurel Springs since August and has found the experience to be a perfect fit.

"Online school isn't for everyone, but when it is for you, it's really beneficial," said Capuano. "When you first start, you might feel like there's a ton of work to do and a ton of things you need to figure out, but once you get the hang of it, everything falls into place."

After nearly 30 years of driving academic success through distance learning, Laurel Springs' suite of academic programs is expertly designed to help students like Capuano take ownership of their education, while fostering independence and confidence, igniting passions and providing the flexibility to pursue them, and preparing students for prolific careers in college and beyond.

With dreams of becoming an equine veterinarian, Capuano has taken full advantage of the flexibility of Laurel Springs' self-paced, asynchronous model in order to pursue her passion: horses.

"I started working at the farm that I ride at, and it's been such a good opportunity," Capuano said. "Laurel Springs has helped me with that so much because I can work in the mornings and do my schooling in the afternoon. With being asynchronous, part of it is learning in school and part of it is learning in the actual world. It's not just the school education; it's another whole world that you're going to need, and Laurel Springs makes it possible to do both."

