As Students Return To School, Brainly Reaches 2M Virtual Student-Tutor Sessions

The Affordable 24/7 Live-Help Subscription is Transforming the Tutoring Landscape - Becomes Instrumental Tool For Connecting Students with Subject Matter Experts In An Average Of 10 seconds

NEW YORK , Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As U.S. Students return to classrooms this month, Brainly Tutor, the transformational virtual-learning product, is celebrating its two millionth successful session helping kids connect to subject experts through 1:1 live chat.

Launched in May 2021 as an affordable on-demand subscription service to supplement the free platform used by over 30 million students and parents in the U.S., Brainly Tutor provides students with instant on-demand sessions with a tutor for the subjects that challenge them most. In 10 seconds, on average, Brainly users are connected with an authorized tutor from the platform's extensive pool of expert staffers to help students whenever and wherever they need.

Education affordability is in focus with this back-to-school year set to be the most expensive on record, with parents spending an average of $661 per child, according to a recent Deloitte study. Brainly Tutor's subscription comes at $96 per year or $29 per month and costs the equivalent of a couple of traditional tutoring sessions. The offering was developed as an affordable alternative for students to access 24/7 homework help as needed.

"We launched Brainly Tutor because we saw an immediate need and space in the market for something personalized and accessible to all students," said CEO Michał Borkowski. "Brainly Tutor provides help the instant it's needed, as illustrated by the average pairing time of 10 seconds."

"The challenge for parents to cover the cost of a child's education is becoming a situation of either-or for too many," said Brainly's Parenting Expert Patrick Quinn. "Families need access to affordable products that add value and shouldn't have to cut back on vital support for students to stay afloat."

With the immediate success of Brainly Tutor in math, physics, chemistry and biology, additional subjects are planned for roll-out in the near future. In addition to Brainly Tutor and Brainly's AI-powered Math Solver, its core Community Q&A supports almost two dozen subjects including arts, law, history, business and medicine.

Brainly is a leading learning platform worldwide with the most extensive Knowledge Base for all school subjects and grades. 300 million students, parents and educators rely on Brainly as the proven platform to accelerate understanding and learning.

