As Students Return to School, MADD Calls on Families and Schools to Start Prevention Conversations Early

Refreshed prevention programming and expanded resources empower schools, parents, and communities to help young people make safe choices

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As students across the country head back to school, Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) is expanding its prevention education efforts with refreshed programming and enhanced resources designed to help young people build the knowledge, confidence, and decision-making skills needed to live healthy, substance-free lives.

MADD's prevention education continuum reaches students at every stage of development, recognizing that prevention is most effective when it begins early and continues throughout adolescence and young adulthood. Programs engage students, parents, educators, and community leaders through age-appropriate conversations that address underage drinking, cannabis use, impaired driving, medication misuse, peer influence, responsible decision-making, and healthy lifestyles.

MADD's prevention education programs bring together youth, parent, educator, and community resources under one prevention umbrella while continuing the evidence and research-based education that has been at the heart of MADD's mission for more than 45 years.

"Back-to-school season is about more than preparing students academically—it's also an opportunity to help them build the skills and confidence needed to make safe decisions both inside and outside the classroom," said Stacey D. Stewart, Chief Executive Officer of MADD. "Young people today face a complex landscape of influences and pressures. Our prevention programs provide schools, families, and communities with resources that empower students to navigate those challenges and make choices that protect their futures."

Programs available during the 2026–2027 school year include:

Power of Me!® – Elementary school prevention education

Power of You(th)® – Middle and high school prevention education and peer leadership

Power of Parents® – Parent and caregiver education designed to help families and other trusted adults talk early and often about alcohol and other substances

MADD's Promposal® and MADD Spirit® – Seasonal high school prevention programs designed to reduce underage substance use during Prom and Homecoming, when substance use is likely to rise, using Fatal Vision Goggles to make a lifelong impact

While underage drinking and substance use has declined significantly over the past two decades, prevention remains critical to saving lives. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's 2023 Youth Risk Behavior Survey, nearly one in four (22%) high school students reported drinking alcohol in the past 30 days. MADD believes every young person deserves the education and support needed to make safe choices before risky behaviors begin.

Prevention begins at home as well as in the classroom. MADD's nationally recognized Power of Parents® program offers free, evidence-based resources that help families have meaningful conversations before problems begin. According to research conducted by MADD and Ipsos, 74% of teens say their parents are the biggest influence on whether they choose to drink alcohol. Yet many parents report discussing the consequences of underage drinking with their teens only a handful of times each year—or not at all. By giving parents practical tools and conversation guides, MADD helps families become one of the strongest protective factors in a child's life.

MADD is proud to recognize our prevention programming sponsors including General Motors, Nationwide, and National Alcohol Beverage Control Association (NABCA) for their investment in evidence-based prevention education. Their support helps MADD deliver programs and resources that empower youth to make safe, healthy decisions, equip parents and caring adults with tools to have meaningful conversations about underage drinking and substance use, and strengthen communities through prevention-focused education and advocacy.

The need for prevention has never been more important. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 30% of drivers ages 15 to 20 killed in fatal crashes had alcohol in their system. By partnering with schools, parents, and communities nationwide, MADD is working to ensure young people have the information, skills, and support they need to prevent those tragedies before they happen.

"Every young person deserves the opportunity to grow up with the knowledge and support to make safe, healthy decisions," Stewart added. "When schools, families, and communities work together, we can build a culture where prevention starts early, conversations happen often, and every young person has the opportunity to reach their full potential."

MADD is currently scheduling prevention presentations, trainings, and educational programs for the 2026–2027 academic year. Schools, school districts, parent organizations, driver's education schools, after-school clubs, youth-serving agencies, and community groups are encouraged to reserve dates early. Contact your local MADD office to schedule a free presentation for your community.

To learn more about MADD's prevention education programs visit madd.org/underage-substance-use/.

About MADD

Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) is a national nonprofit leading the movement to end impaired driving for good. Since 1980, MADD has helped reduce drunk driving deaths in America by more than 51%, saved nearly 500,000 lives, and served nearly one million victims and survivors. The organization is committed to leading prevention efforts with young adults, collaborating with law enforcement to keep our roads safe from impaired drivers, as well as advocating for stricter sentencing and stronger laws, including the HALT Drunk Driving Law that mandates anti-drunk driving technology in every new car. MADD continues to provide support services to victims and survivors of impaired driving at no charge through victim advocates and the 24-Hour Victim Help Line 1-877-MADD-HELP. For more information or to donate, visit madd.org and follow MADD on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

SOURCE Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD)